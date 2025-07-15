New Delhi, July 15: Kia Carens Clavis EV is launched in India. Kia is expanding its electric vehicle lineup in India with the launch of the new Carens Clavis EV. It marks the company’s third electric model in the country, following the launch of Kia EV6 and Kia EV9. The new electric version of the Kia Carens Clavis aims to offer a eco-friendly alternative to its petrol and diesel siblings. Kia Carens Clavis EV price in India is announced, which starts at INR 17,99,000.

Kia recently introduced a new feature called K-Charge on the MyKia app to make electric vehicle charging more convenient for its customers. The feature allows access to over 11,000 charging points across the country and includes helpful tools like real-time charger availability, route planning, and easy payment options. Additionally, Kia India has also expanded its EV infrastructure with more than 250 workshops prepared for electric vehicles and over 100 dealerships now equipped with DC fast charging stations in India. Tesla Car Price in India: Tesla Model Y Launched at Starting Price of INR 60 Lakh, Deliveries Likely To Begin From Q3 2025; Check Range, Specifications, Features of RWD, Long Range RWD Models.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Specifications and Features

The Kia Carens Clavis EV includes Ice Cube LED MFR headlamps and a sleek Star Map LED connected taillamp at the rear. The EV features an illumination-powered front charging port. It is available in multiple colour options, which include Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Ivory Silver Matte, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, and Aurora Black Pearl. The car offers a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel, front ventilated seats, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and a BOSE sound system with 8 speakers. The Carens Clavis EV also supports ADAS Level 2 features for safety.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging, allowing the vehicle to power external devices. The EV also includes an active cooling flaps in the bumper to improve efficiency. The Clavis EV is compatible with 100kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10 to 80 percent charge in 39 minutes. Interested customers will have two battery options, which include 51.4kWh and 42 kWh, offering an ARAI-certified range of up to 490 KM and 404 KM respectively. VinFast VF 7 Pre-Bookings Begin Today in India; Vietnam-Based EV Company To Offer up to 450 km Range in New Model.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Price In India

The Kia Carens Clavis EV price in India starts at INR 17,99,000 (ex-showroom) for the HTK+ variant in its standard range version. The HTX standard version is priced at INR 20,49,000 (ex-showroom). The EV with extended range options, the HTK+ and HTX variants, will be available at INR 22,49,000 and INR 24,49,000 (ex-showroom) respectively. Kia has announced that bookings for the Carens Clavis EV will begin on July 22, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).