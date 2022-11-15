New Delhi, November 15 : The Kia Seltos is a popular global model that has laid its foundation in India for the South Korean car maker with its fabulous success. The Kia Seltos facelift is already available for sale in its home market, and now it is making its way to the US car market, where it is a good seller despite stiff competition.

The updated Kia Seltos is expected to launch in the US market in the coming weeks. Kia is hoping to increase the model’s sales figures with the introduction of the update.

When looks are concerned, the Seltos facelift flaunts jazzed up front fascia with a larger grille with new illuminated accents. The headlights and the front bumper have received design updates as well. At its rear, the SUV receives new taillights which are interconnected with a stylish light strip to illuminate the entire rear façade. The skid plate is also expected to get more prominent. Kia EV6 GT Pure Electric High-Performance Car To Be Launched Next Week.

The updates on the inside include – an updated 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch driver display. Other minor interior updates are also expected that would be revealed upon the Seltos facelift’s official debut in US.

Under the hood, no updates are expected, which means that the model will continue to get powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that offers a max power of 147 hp and 180 Nm of peak torque and a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine that offers 195 hp and 265 Nm. Kia Carens MPV Launched in India at Rs 8.99 Lakh, Features & Specifications.

In India, the Kia Seltos gets powered by a 1.4-liter turbo petrol, a 1.5-litre Smartstream petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. We expect Kia to bring in the updated model to our shore sometime in 2023.

