Modern day A-lister Jonathan Cheban - known worldwide as Foodgod - and leading brand CanaFarma, have recently announced an exciting partnership to create, market and launch a promising new line of hemp-oil-infused snacks, desserts and assorted goodies, developed and curated by the grub monarch himself.

Jonathan has a prominent reputation on social media - he is known and admired worldwide for his extravagant food related posts - and ebullient nature; With a devoted following of millions, Foodgod´s irresistible brand of over the top, insanely mouthwatering content is being seen, shared and talked about around the globe.

His upcoming line of yummy ultra premium products with CanaFarma is something both sides are incredibly excited about - Jonathan is combining his love for food and hemp-oil-infused goodies all into one project, while CanaFarma is thrilled to announce one of the most impactful celebrity collaborations to date within the rapidly evolving industry. Listed in the Canadian Securities Exchange (CNFA) the executive team is composed of seasoned experts who have meticulously refined the science-backed, superior manufacturing process that has become the company´s calling card.

Foodgod is a man of many successes - he is an American Television Personality, entrepreneur, and also a former publicist. Jonathan has appeared on shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, The Spin Crowd, Celebs Go Dating, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians! And the “cherry on top” (food pun!) - Jonathan is one of Kim K’s besties from way back!

“I am excited to partner with CanaFarma to execute my vision of creating a Foodgod CBD snack and dessert line inspired by the best of Pop Culture, which my audience has grown to expect of the Foodgod brand.” – Jonathan expressed.

Needless to say, the announcement spread like wildfire across social media, fan pages and internet forums alike – with users expressing their excitement – as a new page in pop culture history is being written.