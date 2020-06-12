Could you believe that two youngsters living in different nations carrying out a successful business without any corporal appearance just over the internet? Well, it sounds somewhat strange but Kleeven and Vilky are decent examples to present. Maintaining miles of distance but still, the approach towards learning made both of them remain connected with each other.

Kleeven Fernandes lives in London UK and Vilky Dsouza resides in Goa, India. Over the internet, they both work as a competitive coalition which provides assistance to their customers in the organic growth of their business. After gaining ample knowledge about marketing strategy and social media growth, they both came up with new ideas that lead to the formation of a business idea.

Now presently, they are working with a few individuals, some of which are verified on Instagram and have a considerable social media influence. Thus with the notion of serving promising assistance to the customers, they are setting a benchmark for several individuals and businesses, especially for our youth. For their exceptional chore, we appreciate them and wish them all the best for future opportunities as they are already being into such a dynamic and fastest-growing industry with unceasing opportunities.