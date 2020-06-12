Recognizing the terrible sadness students are experiencing due to these losses, rising star Leon Budrow lends his support to this years senior classes with his powerful and uplifting graduation song “Time of Our Life” - a track which many believe could be “The Song of The Summer.”

With lyrics that bring light to the unfortunate circumstances seniors have been experiencing, such as the pain felt from their proms and graduations taken from them, Budrow’s words hit home to the hearts of not only the students but to all of the parents and teachers going through this tragedy with the class throughout the country.

“I think what makes this song special is that anybody can relate to it. Even if you didn’t graduate this year, you still feel those emotions when you look back on the reminiscent memories of high school times throughout the song.”

Though he doesn’t want to compare the songs, Budrow mentions he wanted to record a generational and timeless record to capture the feelings of the 2020 class, using Bryan Adam’s Summer of 69 as inspiration for the concept.

Lines like “leaving these halls, it’ll never be the same” and “it was here we learned our life lessons” remind us all that we grew up with high school experiences that shaped our lives. However it is the single line “we may never get another chance for goodbye,” that will bring tears to the eyes of any soul that understands what these kids are going through, unable to properly say goodbye to their childhood high school years.

Despite all of the sadness and heartbreak this year’s senior class has had to endure due to Covid19, Budrow closes out the hook with the uplifting declaration that even though the students may never get those opportunities again, "you won’t ever get to take away the time of our life.” giving the song the true feel of a student anthem, proclaiming that even with these hardships the students will always look back on their youth with a whole hearted smile.

“I really wanted to capture the emotions of the classes situation in a positive manner.” Budrow states. “I feel so bad for these kids, and it really is sad and unfair that they won’t get to have a normal prom or graduation like myself and all other classes before them.”

"I didn’t want to write a depressing, sad tune. I wanted to write a song that would inspire the students to move on to their next chapter with great spirits and hope.”

The song’s hook makes strong reference to the fact that this year’s senior class lost out on its final high school memories, specifically prom and graduation with the lyrics “we may never get to have a senior prom night, we may never get to throw our caps to the sky” but the feeling put behind the song’s uplifting vocals and strong instrumental fully express the student's strength through adversity.

“The goal was to shine light on the classes unique situation by writing a song that they could sing out loud as a declaration, that despite the hardships they won’t let this situation bring them down.” Budrow states.

The 2020 Senior Class Anthem, co-written by Billboard Song Writer Mike Gomes of the dynamic pop duo Xuitcasecity, truly brings those emotions to life for the students.

“I love working with Mike, he’s a fantastic song writer. We have a great work chemistry and I’m very blessed to have had his help with this track.”

As the song continues it describes the students "cleaning out their lockers" and "moving on to the next chapter” with lyrics that dearly express “nothing lasts forever.” That's not without touching on some of the great memories the students have shared over the years, such as high school crushes, friendships and Friday Night Football games described by the lyrics “we loved friday night lights, fifty yard lines and staying up all night."

“This really is a time of celebration for these kids, so I hope the song brings them joy when they listen to it.” Budrow explains.

While discussing his own graduation, Budrow looks back on his high school memories with a smile, stating that some of those moments really were “the time of his life.”

“I miss wrestling, I miss being a kid. If I could go back I’d probably study a little harder and get into some more “good trouble.” Budrow laughs as he elaborates his interpretation "good trouble” to be class clown type antics. “Senior year was a great time, but life’s been pretty good to me since then."

Since those high school years, Budrow has gone on to do some pretty big things within the entertainment industry. The emerging star has made moves with acting, modeling and dancing, including an appearance with Hilary Duff on her television series “Younger” and a role in Zach Snyder’s upcoming major Netflix feature film “Army of The Dead” starring Chris Delia and Dave Bautista.

The star even channels his inner Channing Tatum as he manages, hosts and performs his Magic Mike Act for the Philadelphia Hunk-O-Mania Male Revue. However, Budrow is most notably known for his music career, having opened for many major artists including Ginuwine, Ghost Face Killah, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, Kira Kosarin, Drake Bell, Chris Bandi and Chris Webby.

Budrow went on to perform a nationwide tour as Direct Support for pop star Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boy’s star Nick Carter, including a show at the world famous Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Budrow currently has tentative plans for upcoming 2020 summer shows with Carter pending the coronavirus impact on the entertainment industry.

“No matter what I do I’ll always be a small town Boyertown Boy at heart.” Budrow describes, providing insight to the lyrics “Boyertown raised us” and “we’ll still bleed Bear Pride." Budrow even makes light reference to the school’s wrestling tournaments and hometown pizza shop, adding more value to that small town vibe.

“This was a really special and personal song for me to record. My brother is a senior at Boyertown this year, and I am close with quite a few seniors of that class. But this song is not just for them, this song is for every parent, teacher and student that is a part of the Senior Class of 2020."

Budrow clearly holds a lot of love and passion for this project, which much like the song declares - “No one gonna take that from us."