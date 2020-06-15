Looking for a Singapore Divorce Lawyer? Gloria James-Civetta & Co. A Name You Can Trust!

Wanting to initiate divorce proceedings in Singapore but not sure where to start?

Keep in mind is that your divorce lawyer must have a complete picture of your situation in order to give you good divorce advice and formulate a specific solid plan. Ensuring that lawyers are in sync with your needs and circumstances, here are the three most important topics to discuss during a divorce consultation.

Finances

Untangling your finances and property is one of the most difficult aspects of divorce. Our lawyers can help you establish and give a clear, realistic vision of your finances at the beginning of the process.

Spousal Maintenance

Our lawyers will examine the factors to determine whether you are entitled or obliged to provide maintenance based on your individual circumstances.

Child Custody

Child custody is often the most sensitive situation in divorce. Important points for discussion are the daily care and control of your children, whether split custody is a viable option for you, the ideal visitation schedule for your children, and your spouse’s attitude toward child custody.

