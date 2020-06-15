Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Looking for a Singapore Divorce Lawyer? Gloria James-Civetta & Co. A Name You Can Trust!

Auto Agencies| Jun 15, 2020 04:21 PM IST
A+
A-
Looking for a Singapore Divorce Lawyer? Gloria James-Civetta & Co. A Name You Can Trust!
Gloria James-Civetta & Co.

Wanting to initiate divorce proceedings in Singapore but not sure where to start?

Keep in mind is that your divorce lawyer must have a complete picture of your situation in order to give you good divorce advice and formulate a specific solid plan. Ensuring that lawyers are in sync with your needs and circumstances, here are the three most important topics to discuss during a divorce consultation.

 Finances

Untangling your finances and property is one of the most difficult aspects of divorce. Our lawyers can help you establish and give a clear, realistic vision of your finances at the beginning of the process.

Spousal Maintenance

Our lawyers will examine the factors to determine whether you are entitled or obliged to provide maintenance based on your individual circumstances.

Child Custody

Child custody is often the most sensitive situation in divorce. Important points for discussion are the daily care and control of your children, whether split custody is a viable option for you, the ideal visitation schedule for your children, and your spouse’s attitude toward child custody.

GLORIA JAMES-CIVETTA & CO, has one of the largest matrimonial law departments in Singapore with lawyers skilled in Litigation, Mediation, Collaborative Family Practice, Child Representation, Negotiation, and Conflict Resolution.

Our Singapore Divorce Lawyer blog contains over 250 informative articles to guide you and provide an insight into the Singapore divorce process so that you can make informed decisions when moving forward in your case.

Head divorce lawyer, Ms. Gloria James, has more than 24 years' experience in handling divorce cases and family law proceedings.

Contact us for a free no-obligation 30-minute consultation and we will advise you on the most cost-effective process to resolve your matter amicably. Our Uncontested divorce packages start at $888.

 To learn more, please visit https://www.singaporedivorcelawyer.com.sg/ 

 Contact info:

Organization: Gloria James-Civetta & Co – Singapore Divorce Lawyer

E-mail: consult@gjclaw.com.sg

Comments
Tags:
Divorce Lawyer Gloria James-Civetta & Co. Singapore
You might also like
Dalgona Coffee by Grandfather! 91-Year-Old Making Viral Beverage With Grandchildren is Too Cute to Be Missed Out Part of This Viral Trend
Viral

Dalgona Coffee by Grandfather! 91-Year-Old Making Viral Beverage With Grandchildren is Too Cute to Be Missed Out Part of This Viral Trend
Aww! Boy Cries Happy Tears After His Mother Buys First McDonald's Since Lockdown in Singapore, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral
Viral

Aww! Boy Cries Happy Tears After His Mother Buys First McDonald's Since Lockdown in Singapore, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral
Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore: Crescent Not Sighted, Muslims to Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on May 24
Festivals & Events

Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore: Crescent Not Sighted, Muslims to Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on May 24
Leading Health & Wellness Company Nano Singapore Wins Best Beauty Supplements 2020 - Best Collagen for Nano Collagen
News

Leading Health & Wellness Company Nano Singapore Wins Best Beauty Supplements 2020 - Best Collagen for Nano Collagen
Spot, the Four-Legged Patrolling Robot Will Now Remind People About Social Distancing Measures in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Singapore (Watch Video)
Technology

Spot, the Four-Legged Patrolling Robot Will Now Remind People About Social Distancing Measures in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Singapore (Watch Video)
Air India Opens Bookings to Bring Stranded Indians Back From US, London, Singapore Between May 8 and 14
News

Air India Opens Bookings to Bring Stranded Indians Back From US, London, Singapore Between May 8 and 14
Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Philippines Live News Updates: Ramzan to Start From Tomorrow in Malaysia, Says Keeper of The Rulers' Seal
Festivals & Events

Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Philippines Live News Updates: Ramzan to Start From Tomorrow in Malaysia, Says Keeper of The Rulers' Seal
Singapore to Extend Partial Coronavirus lockdown Until June 1: PM Lee Hsien Loong
World

Singapore to Extend Partial Coronavirus lockdown Until June 1: PM Lee Hsien Loong
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement