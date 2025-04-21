New Delhi, April 21: Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to be launched soon in India. The upcoming electric vehicle (EV) from Mahindra & Mahindra is anticipated to be a spacious seven-seater SUV. The automaker is expanding its lineup of EVs in the Indian market. Last year, Mahindra introduced two electric vehicle models, the Mahindra BE6 and the Mahindra XEV 9e.

Mahindra Auto has not announced any details yet, it is anticipated that the XEV 7e SUV will likely be launched by the end of this year. There are rumours that the new model may be built on Mahindra's INGLO platform. While the company has not revealed any specifications about the upcoming SUV, there are rumours that it may offer two different battery pack options. As per reports, the Mahindra XEV 7e price in India is expected to be around INR 20 lakh to INR 26 lakh. Hyundai Motor Makes First-Ever Commercial Delivery of Zero-Emission ‘Elec City Town’ Electric Bus in Japan to Iwasaki Group.

Mahindra XEV 7e Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Mahindra XEV 7e is likely to be a three-row SUV. Its design may be inspired by the Mahindra XUV 700 and the Mahindra XEV 9e. The XEV 7e is expected to feature a split LED headlamp setup along with L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). As per reports, there may also be a possibility that the vehicle will likely come with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. Porsche Macan S, Porsche Macan GTS Petrol-Based SUVs Discontinued in India, Macan Base Variant and Macan Electric Variants Available; Check Details.

The Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to feature a modern interior design with a three-screen setup. The SUV may be equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel, which will likely have an illuminated "infinity" logo at its centre. The XEV 7e is anticipated to offer comfortable, ventilated seats along with automatic climate control. Additionally, a panoramic sunroof is also expected to be featured in the upcoming SUV from Mahindra & Mahindra. The Mahindra XEV 7e is anticipated to offer two battery pack options. It may include a 59kWh battery and a 79kWh battery. The XEV 7e is expected to provide a driving range of approximately 500 km on a single charge.

