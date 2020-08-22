Pandemic Stress

There is no getting around the fact that pandemics can be stressful. According to the CDC, “Fear and anxiety about a new disease and what could happen can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Public health actions, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety.”

Researchers studying the link between COVID and mental health have found that we are dealing with worries ranging from the country’s political stability to family health. Many of us are carrying the burdens of job loss, isolation, access to education or other essential services, and food shortages.

The good news is there is a boom in self-care.

Self-Hypnosis

Self-Hypnosis is the practice of a person providing suggestions to themselves while inducing their hypnosis, a naturally occurring state of awareness, and it is most often accompanied by a relaxed state. Using downloadable audios from apps like UpNow, is a great way to start a hypnotherapy practice. The app provides guidance to understand the process and achieve specific goals.

Self-hypnosis for anxiety and depression can make a big impact. Hypnosis on its own is a powerfully relaxing practice. By following the guidance of the hypnotherapist’s voice, users will go more deeply into a relaxed, highly focused state. Through the use of a self-hypnosis app for anxiety, one begins to unpack the root of the problem, develop healthier coping mechanisms, stop obsessive thinking, foster resilience, mitigate negativity, and become more mindful.

Many studies show that hypnosis can help for a variety of issues: stress, pain, habit disorders, post-surgical recovery, anxiety and depressions, irrational fears, childbirth preparation, performance enhancement for athletes, gastrointestinal issues such as IBS and many other conditions. It is safe, non-invasive, and cost-effective.

Desired Outcome

As humans, our actions are a result of learned behavior, and our subconscious mind affects many of the decisions we make. By integrating self-hypnosis into a daily routine, we can change our thoughts, adjust our actions, and accomplish desired outcomes.

From a naturally occurring state of awareness we are able to make changes to the self-defeating behaviors and self-limiting beliefs, bringing us to desired outcomes like sleeping better, worrying less, and managing pain more easily.

Hypnotherapist, Christine Deschemin, shares

“Self-hypnosis can provide tremendous relief for those suffering from anxiety, phobias, and PTSD without using drugs. By leveraging the mind-body connection, it can alleviate anxiety and stress symptoms while promoting self-regulation. In other words, you can develop more self-mastery from the comfort of your home by listening to self-hypnosis downloads.”

The Maker Behind the App UpNow

Christine Deschemin is a certified clinical hypnotherapist and founder of the Renewed Edge Hypnotherapy Centre, based in Hong Kong. After a career in aeronautical engineering and finance, she foresaw the increased need for solution-focused wellness, became a certified hypnotherapist, and opened the first hypnotherapy center in Hong Kong.

Driven by a passion for helping other people enhance their lives, her quest for effective and proven methods for performance enhancement led her to the discovery of hypnosis. With a strong interest in peak performance, she has helped athletes, executives, entrepreneurs, and individuals overcome emotional and behavioral challenges and achieve success.

In March of 2020, she released the UpNow hypnosis app to bring the benefits of self-hypnosis to the fingertips of anyone in need. The self-hypnosis downloads can be listened to online and offline which makes mental health support that much more accessible.