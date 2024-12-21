Mumbai, December 21: In a shocking incident in the United Kingdom, a 36-year-old man allegedly died after doctors misdiagnosed his lung cancer for anxiety. The deceased man from Derbyshire has been identified as Liam Handley. It is reported that Handley was diagnosed with anxiety after he complained of chest pains, palpitations and stress. It is also learned that the doctors did not refer Liam for a chest X-ray, dispite various symptoms he showed. Instead, they gave him medications for anxiety.

According to a report in The Sun, the Glossop resident, who was fit and a non-smoker, did not fit the typical lung cancer patient. "I don’t think lung cancer was ever considered," Liam’s mother Lynn said. The report also stated that Liam has started to develop chest pains, which the doctors put down to anxiety. One day, when Liam's pain progressed, he was rushed to the emergency. UK Shocker: Man Rapes Unconscious Mother of 3 Repeatedly Until She Dies, Jailed For Life.

Private Scan Reveals Deceased Was Suffering from Lung Cancer

During hospitalisation, doctors found that Handley had blood clots in his lungs. However, they did not suspect cancer. Post this, Liam was discharged; however, his pain and symptoms continued and got worse over time. The 36-year-old dad-of-four soon started experiencing pain in his shoulders and lower back, but the doctors prescribed stronger painkillers.

As he was unable to find a solution, Liam was ordered a private CT scan and was shocked to know that he had lung cancer. However, by the time the disease was detected, it had spread to his liver, spine and lymph nodes. It was found that Handley suffered from genetically mutated lung cancer called adenocarcinoma EGFR Exon 19 positive, a type of cancer that affects people with little to no history of smoking. UK Shocker: Doctor ‘Chokes’ Woman During Sex, Sends Photos and Videos of Sexual Acts With Other Women to Her; Probe Ordered.

Liam Breathed His Last in October 2021

After his diagnosis, Liam was given a spinal brace, which he had to wear 24x7. Due to the lung cancer, Liam was asked to lay flat as he was unable to sit up more than 30 degrees. Following this, Liam's treatment began and included targeted therapy, which seemed to work. This helped him to marry his long-term partner, Louise, in December 2020.

However, Handley passed away in 2021 after he started experiencing chest pain again as his cancer was growing again. Despite undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy, he breathed his last in October 21.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2024 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).