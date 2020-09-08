When you look at Martez House, you can’t help but notice his perfect physique and charming personality. Not only is he a successful entrepreneur, but he is an icon of the health and fitness industry. People look at him and see the potential they can achieve for themselves through hard work and dedication.

There was a point in time when life was not so great for Martez. He has faced one setback after another, starting from the age of 3. It was the age when he lost his mother, who had been the most loving and supportive person in his life up until that point. The only one he had left was his grandparents, who did their best to show the young Martez the same level of love and support that his mother showed.

It was not the same to Martez, though. He felt like a piece of himself was missing throughout his entire adolescence without having his mother around. But he didn’t let that interfere with his schooling because Martez was an excellent student in both his academic classes and athletic activities.

“I knew that if I wanted a better life, I had to work hard at everything that I did,” said Martez. “By the time I got to high school, I signed up for practically every sports activity that was available and excelled at each one. For the first time in my life, I felt like things were only going to get better from that point forward.”

Unfortunately, tragedy struck again after his grandfather passed away from colon cancer when he was a senior in high school. To make matters worse, Martez developed a heart condition and mass that threatened his own life too. He managed to recover from the heart infection and mass and focused all of his attention on school and sports.

“Doctors said I had the heart of a 65-year-old man,” said Martez. “But I was able to recover to the point where I ran five miles per day.”

After Martez earned a spot on his college football team, he didn’t think things could get worse. Martez ended up suffering an injury on the football field that ended his career in sports. It was so bad at the time that he couldn’t even move. Doctors told him he would never be able to walk again due to a Lisfranc tear in his left foot.

“That injury not only ruined my dreams of playing football, but it also left me homeless and crippled on the streets,” said Martez. “But I wasn’t going to accept defeat as long as my heart was still beating. Instead of listening to doctors and other naysayers, I did extensive research into physical therapy and rehabilitation. I carved out a path for myself to recover so that my body could function again.”

Martez created a diet and fitness plan for himself. It transformed him from a disabled homeless person to a successful health and wellness coach with six-pack abs. He continues to run five miles per day to maintain his physique and to prove to other people what can be accomplished with the right mental attitude.

“There were so many times when I could have easily given up, but I kept pushing forward,” said Martez. “Now that I’ve achieved physical, mental and financial success in my own life, I want to give back to others who were in a similar position that I was in.”

Martez works as a health and wellness coach at his company, Wealth LLC. He uses his skills to show people how to improve their lives with the right diet, exercise routine and mental attitude. His diverse range of clients includes everyone from entrepreneurs to people out of shape and desperate for a change in their lives.