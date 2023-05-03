New Delhi, May 3: The highly speculated all-new micro-SUV model from the house of Hyundai has been recently christened as the Exter. The South Korean auto major revealed the name of its upcoming product alongside offering a look at its design through a sketch teaser.

Now, the upcoming Hyundai Exter has been caught in its production-ready prototype testing the roads, but not on the Indian tarmac. The spied Exter prototype definitely offers a much better idea about its looks than its official sketches. Let’s take a brief look at the details. Tata Altroz iCNG Variants and Features Explained Ahead of Launch; Find Powertrain, New CNG Tech And All Key Details Inside.

Hyundai Exter - Spied Prototype Design Details:

The all-new Hyundai Exter SUV’s production-ready test prototype was caught by the spy shutterbugs, while the car was doing its test rounds on the international roads. The SUV prototype model was covered in black veils, but its overall exterior design could still be ascertained. Renault Kiger 2023 Refreshed SUV Launched in India With New Features and New RXT(O) Variant; Checkout Price, Offers and All Key Details.

By the looks, the Exter follows the design language of its maker that is meant for the new and upcoming models. Despite the veils, the vehicle’s clamshell bonnet, split style headlights along with the H-shaped LED DRLs could be spotted. Although the SUV was teased as a really upright and boxy, the spied test mule showed that it will have some curvy and swooping elements to its overall silhouette, which offers it a stylish and contemporary look.

Two prototypes were spotted, one seemed to be a base model, while the other is a higher variant, and could be the top-spec model. The higher variant prototype flaunted more stylized features including highly eye-catching dual-tone swirl style alloys, squared wheel arches, black cladding, black roof rails and ORVMs with turn indicators.

On the other hand, the test tule of the supposed base variant lacked the roof rails and was doing the rounds with halogen headlights and basic wheel covers.

Hyundai Exter – Expected Powertrain, Positioning & Rivals:

The Hyundai Exter’s interior details are scarce for the time being, but expected to come to light soon. The new micro-SUV is likely to pack in a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options under its hood, while transmission duties should be carried out by both manual and automatic gearbox choices.

The Exter will be positioned under the Hyundai Venue compact SUV, which means it will be launched in the still nascent, but quite popular micro-SUV segment of India. Post its India launch the Hyundai Exter will lock its horns with the popular Tata Punch and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2023 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).