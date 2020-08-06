As 18 years old Shreyansh Gupta started doing when he was 14. He always had some curiosity towards the working of these technical systems and as being such a tech geek, his circle knew he would definitely achieve something in this field.

And so at such a young age, this lad is running his own company.

He started his own company DevelopXmedia Pvt.Ltd. at the age of 18. In 2017 he started writing blogs and now he runs more than 200+ websites. He has established himself as an extremely talented young entrepreneur and has turned his name into a brand in a brilliant way. He is exceptionally multitalented and works on web development, app development, digital marketing, E-commerce and also continues blogging.

He started learning and observing things in 2014. Hard work of 6 years led him to achieve his dreams. Still he's not ready to stop here. "After achieving one goal, setup another one but do not stop".

He has built his firm vividly through the years. He has already dealt with over 10000+ clients around the globe including celebrities, famous youtubers, artists and common public. He has done an extremely good service with over 40k+ orders.

You study to get a job and then get a job to earn money and at the end if you want money then, what's the point of carrying so much of stress and anxiety?

How he started?

As Shreyansh was a tech geek from his primary school days he always kept searching for ways to grow himself in computer and web development. He started making blogs on Blogger and then after gaining some experience and learning some other technicalities he purchased a Hosting for his website, later he also started his youtube channels for vines, tech and some more.

Later he learnt alot about websites and digital marketing and web development. This guy invested his time and sweat too... He used to work more than 18 hrs a day to get to this place. He started alone, faced many failures and It may seem to have happened in a small matter of time for the people who didn't know the struggle behind this but the ones who do know him, they know how hard this young blood used to work.

He has had big dreams for himself at such a young age. Shreyansh has proved that age doesn't matter. All that is important is dedication and hardwork. His confidence in his abilities and talent would surely take him to great heights.

When a person works hard, he can achieve anything he could ever wish for and this is not luck, but his hard work paid off for him.

Even now after so many achievements, he still maintains a humble atitude towards the world. When he is not engaged with his work, he likes to help others just like him, by teaching them in the art of digital marketing and various other internet technologies.