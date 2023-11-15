Seoul, November 15: Mercedes-Benz Korea and three other car companies will recall over 10,000 vehicles due to defective components, the Transportation Ministry said on Wednesday.

The companies, which also include BMW Group Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea and domestic electrified van manufacturer Jeis Mobility, are voluntarily recalling a total of 10,981 units of 20 different models, the ministry said. Toyota Camry Ninth Generation Sedan Unveiled: Check Out Specifications, Features, Colour Options and Other Details of Toyota’s Purely Hybrid Car.

Mercedes-Benz will recall 9,528 units of 14 different models, including its E 250 sedan, due to the possibility of engine shutdown caused by a faulty fuel pump component, reports Yonhap news agency. Tesla Not To Sue Buyers For Reselling Cybertruck Within First Years of Buying It, Removes Purchase Clause.

BMW will recall 141 units of two different motorcycle models over inadequate brightness of lights for daytime driving, and Volkswagen will address defective batteries in 73 units of two different Audi models, including the e-tron GT.Jeis Mobility will recall 910 units of its ET Van model to address the lower part of the vehicle not meeting safety standards, said the report.