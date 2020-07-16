An indomitable union was recently formed when two renowned businessmen, Guillermo Salinas and Jordan Belfort finalized their partnership to expand Belfort’s Straight Line Hiring. Salinas, who comes from a long line of entrepreneurial legends in Mexico, will significantly augment Belfort’s Straight Line Hiring with his advantageous access to numerous areas of business. With years of experience in diverse industries such as law, finance, construction, e-commerce, retail and even philanthropy, Salinas brings an endless abundance of opportunity to the table for Belfort.

Created by the previous Wolf of Wall Street, Straight Line Hiring was designed to pinpoint all major areas of issue for businesses as they recruit, hire and train salespeople. Typically, many companies with first year salesperson hires struggle to see any profit, let alone exceptional performance, due to the lack of infrastructure in the effort that goes into the hiring and training process.

With Straight Line Hiring, companies looking to build a team of excellent salespersons now have the opportunity to create teams of top salespeople, with backed training and expertise from Belfort himself. With a bulletproof recruiting program, SLH has the capability to greatly impact and enhance every major hiring platform to yield top sales producers. And with an alliance with Salinas, Belfort and SLH now have potential to reach hiring markets worldwide.

Salinas himself has recognized the inconsistencies in the hiring and training process in Latin America across different areas of his businesses and thanks to this newly formed partnership is now committed to bringing Straight Line Hiring’s revolutionary approach to recruiting and hiring worldwide. Salinas, whose family completely transformed the retail economy in the 1950s with the creation of Grupo Elektra in Latin America will now have the opportunity to completely revolutionize various markets with an elite sales hiring and training process.

As Chairman of Grupo Axis, Salinas’ repertoire consists of experience in financial services and planning, financial advisory, construction, marketing, transportation and law. Following in the footsteps of his legendary great grandfather Hugo Salinas Rocha and uncle Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Guillermo brings years of business acumen to the Straight Line Hiring.

Together with Salinas’ diverse and vast experience in various markets and Belfort’s top-of-the-line sales training curriculum, the Salinas-Belfort partnership promises tremendous success in innumerable markets worldwide. To learn more, visit https://memosalinas.mx/.