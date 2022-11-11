An actor with immense finesse and a talent that has defined Hollywood for all these year, Leonardo DiCaprio is probably the biggest acting juggernaut we have walking today. Choosing projects that focus on people that have a sense of duty to them while being morally bankrupt or just wanting to redeem themselves, Leo has done some of the best character work you will ever see in an actor’s filmography. However, his best work still remains in his collaborations with Martin Scorsese. Timothee Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Told Him Not to Do 'Hard Drugs' and 'Superhero Movies'.

With Scorsese, it was always Robert De Niro and with the turn of the century, came Leonardo DiCaprio and it was all history after that. Casting the star in some of his most popular films to date, the director-actor duo has worked together on five films so far, with all of them delivering in various ways. So, to celebrate Leonardo DiCaprio turning 48, let’s rank all of his five films with director Martin Scorsese.

Gangs of New York

The one that started it all, Gangs of New York boasts a high-profile cast that takes us to 1862 with a long feud between the Catholic-Protestant and the Irish Immigrant Group turning bloody. From an Oscar-worthy performance by Daniel Day Lewis to Leo’s take on vengeance, the film is bolstered by some great sets and an authentic feel to the time period.

The Aviator

With Leo stepping into the role of the real-life Howard Hughes, the film is exceptional tale that focuses on the aviation pioneer’s life from 1927 to 1947. Showcasing his jump into being unstable, the film is a great view on the life of Hughes and DiCaprio completely knocks it out of the park.

The Wolf of Wall Street

Focusing on Jordan Belfort’s real life, the movie is all about his rise as a scamming stockbroker in New York and the downfall of his company Stratton Oakmont. DiCaprio plays Belfort and brings about one of his career’s most sardonic performances that sees this coke-fueled at his craziest.

Shutter Island

When one of the patients at a psychiatric facility go missing, a detective named Teddy must travel there with his partner and investigate the case. A psychological thriller that sees Leo question his own sanity at every turn, the film does a great job at keeping you guessing what’s real and what’s not.

The Departed

A crime-thriller that sees Leo go undercover as a cop to investigate the Irish Gang, the film is a riveting tale about corruption and absolute power, and how far one will go just to prove himself. With a cast that includes the likes of Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and more, this is by far Scorsese and Leo’s best work. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio To Collaborate for Apple’s Digital Film The Wager.

With Killers of the Flower Moon set to release next year, we hope the streak of Marty and Leo continues. With this, we finish off the list and wish Leonardo DiCaprio a very happy birthday.

