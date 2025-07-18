New Delhi, July 18: TVS Motor Company has launched a new motorcycle in India, the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310, at a starting price of INR 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The new TVS Apache RTR 310 has been launched in multiple variants, including several additions. The motorcycle continues offering the same powertrain but adds a few updates.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 is launched in the following variants - sase, BTO (build-to-order) and top. The price of the base variant is INR 2.40 lakh. The BTO price starts at INR 2.75 and the top variant costs INR 2.57 lakh. The bike is offered in extra kits to boost performance and has new shades.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Specifications and Features

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 retains the same 312.12cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine capable of delivering up to 35 bhp power at 9,000 rpm and achieving peak torque of 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm. The motorcycle's engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox, now having a bi-directional quickshifter to help with smoother and faster gear changes.

TVS Motorcycle Company has added a transparent clutch cover and updated sequential turn indicators. Otherwise, the overall design remains the same with the sportier looks. The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 has several new tech features that boost the riding experience.

The Apache RTR 310 2025 includes a new 5-inch TFT display of the second generation that offers connectivity and refined features. More notably, the bike gets the first-in-the-segment 'cruise control' allowing the riders to complete long journeys comfortably. Further, the riders get five different riding modes they can change per their requirements and convenience.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 also comes with features that boost its stability and performance, such as drag-torque control, launch control and cornering torque control. Besides, it has TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), fully adjustable front and rear suspensions, brass-coated chain and more. The interested buyers can choose the Dynamic Kit, the Dynamic Pro Kit and the Colour Kit for customisation.

