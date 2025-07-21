Elon Musk's Tesla announced that it sold over 3 million Tesla Model 3s globally since 2017. According to a Tesla investor, Sawyer Merritt, one Tesla Model 3 was sold every 73 seconds. Recently, the US-based EV maker entered the Indian market, offering the Tesla Model Y and is expected to unveil its new cars soon. Elon Musk Announces Major Tesla Self-Driving Update Coming Soon for Robotaxi in Austin.

Tesla Model 3s Lifetime Sales Cross 3 Million Units

