40 tests carried out for product durability. Luxury travel case manufacturer Monos has seen its products used by discerning customers over the world over recent years. The company’s cases are famed for their durability and are subjected to 40 different tests before they are made available to the public. The tests have been designed to simulate all the hazards they are likely to face during transit.

TIMELESS SIMPLICITY

The team at Monos are passionate about forming robust human connections and travel-based mindfulness. When it comes to design, their products are all about classic simplicity. Monos only work with manufacturers and factories that are equally passionate about excellence and meeting the most exacting standards. They have even taken the step of designing and manufacturing components in-house when they haven’t been able to source them from elsewhere.

REWORKING THE CLASSIC TRAVEL CASE

“Good is the enemy of excellence” is one of Mono’s primary slogans. Each Carry-On case is still examined by company CEO Colin to ensure it meets the desired standard. Monos have strengthen the traditional travel case by replacing cast zinc with high-grade aluminium for the handles. They have also improved ergonomic credentials by moving the handle release button to the case’s underside. The changes have been made to improve longevity, visual appeal and ease-of-use.

DURABLE AND DEPENDABLE MATERIALS

Key materials used to produce the cases include German Makrolon polycarbonate, which is used for vacuum forming. The cases also boast Lisof Silent Run wheels and waterproof 350 polyester fibre, and angled telescopic handle and YKK reverse coil zippers. The company also prides itself on its close relationships with its customers, frequently interacting with them on social media and via the website.

RIGOUROUS TESTING PROCEDURES

During the tumble test, the case is loaded with a 16kg weight then placed inside a rotating chamber so rough handling, high drops and tough impacts can be simulated. Another key test is the one for mileage, in which the cases are placed at an angle then rolled into a bumped treadmill that simulates rough terrain. In the drop test, the products are stored at minus 12 degrees for four hours then loaded with weights of a maximum 25kg. They are then dropped into various corners, edges and surfaces.

