In this article we are going to know the story behind Mr.Bonnet's journey till his first music album "Love Bonneto".

Yunus Robertson aka Mr.Bonnet (Bonneto) is a singer and his age is just 22. He was born on 8th October 1998 in Southside Jamaica Queens, New York. From the beginning, Mr.bonnet was raised on hate but still he always tried to find love in each situation, this build up of emotions and rage of him inspired him to put that energy into his life in a positive way and to move forward with a positive mindset with the help of music. Whenever he felt demotivated he used music to calm himself down and being a Leo standing out was just something natural to him. In the last years of his high school, he went through the loss of his baby brother and this also caused him to go down hill, now the only way Bonneto could express himself was through melodic melodies and writing i.e music.

He started his career in 2017 as an artist who could write and sing but he was actually not familiar with a recording studio, but when he listened his first song he felt really good and refreshed as it was so natural and he could feel the pain from which he went through in past couple of years. All this gave him a green signal and positive vibes to step into the globe of music. He started working hard he wrote and recorded many songs, but some songs were not even released and the songs which were released didn't get the support and fame which they really deserved. Even after facing all this Bonneto didn't get upset and he still continued to move forward on the same track for his future and released his first music album "Love Bonneto" on 14th February 2020 which contains 10 songs and in this album you can also see him collaborating with tc and fmb dre.

Not even this, Today he has an amazing fan base over 111K+ on instagram and he's a verified personality on Apple Music as well as on Spotify.

Mr.Bonnet has got the right track and he's gonna shine and spread positivity and love all over the world, the only thing he needs is your support.

