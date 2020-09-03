The world's largest democracy is having a hard time accelerating its economic wheel in the direction of progress and prosperity. Many accountable factors are simply obstructing an achievement that could have been achieved in the past itself. Becoming rich is indeed a goal for the nation of India and its citizens altogether. A cornucopia of theories and economic strategies has been put to use to make this 'becoming rich' dream come true. But the essence of the goal lies in THINKING RICH!

In the light of the above-mentioned affirmation, we were provided with a chance to be in conversation with Bhupendra Singh Rathore. An international speaker by name and the only Indian speaker at the United Nations by fame, Bhupendra Singh Rathoreis a pearl among the ocean of intellectuals and intelligentsia. Renowned for his timeless speaking skills and experiences, he has arrived again with yet another workshop on MAGIC OF THINKING RICH. By transforming the inner being of over 2 million people, he has enriched, enhanced, and enlightened their way of living and giving. His sense of achievement and wisdom has led him to sail on another venture of his career. With over 9 lakh+ YouTube subscribers, he is already a shining star on the digital platform. Yet another workshop on his charts is a mere way of educating and inspiring others.

Currently, on his plate, he is about to organize India's biggest free Online LIVE Workshop on the topic of MAGIC OF THINKING RICH. His agenda and aspiration behind the whole topic are to help every Indian to #ThinkRich! Indians for ages, as observed, has been at the forefront of inventions and discoveries. Yet somehow the nation still lags in resting among the world's superpowers. Perhaps his initiative is to help Indians think beyond the limit, become brave and bold, and help them to begin and lead from the front! The workshop revolving around the school of thought of Thinking Rich will be organized for 1 whole month of November 2020, i.e from November 1, 2020, to November 30, 2020 (except 3 national holidays for the festival of Diwali).

Some major highlights of the 1 month-long workshop will be diverse yet distinct. The focus will be placed on the following topics that will present a detailed perspective on the topic.

What is the subconscious mind

How can you program it for bigger success

The power of your intentions

Law of attraction

How to be healthy and wealthy

How to attract money and opportunities in life

How to beat the stress

The workshop will be scheduled at 07:00pm- 08:00 pm everyday. With over 108000 participants already on board with his team, he wishes to reach to the remotest corners of the country and help them #ThinkRich.The workshop is a major initiative to reach out, reflect, and refine the Indian thinking and its repercussions in the long run. By promising interesting and binding ways of teaching and deliberation, he welcomes everyone on board!

The registration link is as follows- http://coachbsr.com/ThinkRich

The sponsor ID is given here-BSR108K