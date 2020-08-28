Confrontation can be a difficult pill to swallow and face head-on. Some companies may try to shy away from confrontation with angry customers all together and just ignore the negatives while shining light on the positive. Unfortunately ignoring negative customers almost always results in an eruption.

When people feel like they are not being heard, this can result in emotions boiling over and making a situation much worse than it was in the beginning. Having the right tools to communicate effectively is vital to keeping customers happy and coming back.

From a business standpoint, it is so much simpler to keep existing customers than to try to acquire new ones. On average, companies spend 5 times more acquiring new customers rather than keeping their current customers satisfied and happy.

New businesses and entrepreneurs are emerging more than ever, but some may fall short in the beginning on keeping disgruntled customers happy, ultimately leading to a failing business. One bad review that goes viral can ruin a whole company’s reputation. Not everyone is a communication expert, but that is where Pissed Consumer comes in.

PissedConsumer.com is a review platform that allows companies to face their challenging consumers head-on. Consumers can visit the website and post their honest reviews for businesses. This platform operates as a space for businesses to respond directly to negative customer reviews and to be honest and transparent.

Organization and Data

There are so many different platforms that businesses can now receive reviews that it may be hard to keep track and respond efficiently to customer concerns. By using metrics and data, you can keep up to date with your responses to customers and make sure complaints are being taken care of in a timely manner.

Information

The more information you have about a customer or their experience, the more equipped you will be to handle a complaint. Some customers like to review and run; blasting their negative comments on the internet but leaving no trail for you to touch base or respond directly. Certain issues are best resolved in private, touching base with the angry consumer directly and working out the problem. Pissed Consumer gives businesses access to handle angry consumers in a more sophisticated light.

Real Time

There is no better time to deal with an angry customer than right away when a review is posted. Not hearing back from a company after a negative experience only adds fuel to the fire. Real time alerts when a customer posts a complaint allows for a fast-paced response. Taking care of the problem right away is in the best interest of a business’ reputation before the negative review spreads like wildfire.

Even if you have a thriving business with rave reviews, everyone is human, and errors do occur. A good business will respond appropriately to those errors or mistakes and take it as a learning experience for the future. Oftentimes there is more to be learned from a mistake than a success. Take those failures and use them as fuel toward success.

For more information on Pissed Consumer you can visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com/.