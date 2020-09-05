A once taboo topic, now people are opening up with one another and sharing more poo problems, stories, mishaps, and life-changing products. If you have already jumped on the bandwagon with the wildly popular bathroom items such as poo-pourri, you surely will want to extend your bathroom wellness routine with Poop Like A Champion.

Poop Like A Champion is a high fiber product that for a lack of better words, allows you to do just what the name entails- Poop like a champion! Not to mention, the products are non-GMO, gluten free, wheat free, AND keto friendly!

Although digestive issues may be a touchy subject for some to discuss, constipation is no laughing matter. According to the The National Institution of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, 16 percent of adults struggle with constipation and if you are over 60, that number more than doubles to 33 percent. Poop Like A Champion started off as a fun project idea but then exploded into a lucrative business that has now helped thousands of people poop!

The product first started off as a high fiber cereal that is unique from other competitors on the market, because of its elevated fiber levels as well as a mixture of insoluble and soluble fiber. According to Harvard Health Publishing, introducing both types of fiber into your diet is not only essential for good digestion, but it can also help combat constipation, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

Once Poop Like A Champion figured out the best formula for number 2’s, they expanded and developed their Super Fiber Gummies and a gentle laxative Super Senna Peppermint Tea. If the other boring and bland fiber cereals on the shelves aren’t working for you, try reaching for a Poop Like A Champion gummy or cup of tea. I promise your gut will thank you! In the upcoming months you can also look forward to the launch of a new cereal flavor and a new gummy.

So, if you are pooped from not being able to poop, or constant constipation is blocking your happiness in life, then you need to pour yourself a bowl of Poop Like A Champion!

