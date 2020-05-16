RANDALL MAURAIS Aka RANDEAZY - Creating the Best Piece of Hip Hop Rap With an Energetic Voice

Piece of art, such a beautiful phrase to define someone's skills and capability to do something exceptional. There is no age to start something that you are really passionate about and we have an exemplar of one of the renowned artists is Randeazy. His rapping and extraordinary songwriting skills made him touch the heights of success and now he is setting a benchmark for numerous.

Randall Maurais also popularly known as Randeazy is a renowned hip hop rap artist. He was born in 13th August in the year 1991, in Salem, Massachusetts. When he was only 10 years old he understood his passion for music. When Randeazy turned 14 he commenced writing his own lyrics, soon after that, his friends brought him to the music studio, and there he came to be the leading hip hop rap artist. He launched a couple of songs named 'Pesos' & 'CareLess' which were a hit in the northeast area and created a different craze in his fans.

After that Randeazy took some time to improve his skill and ascertaining his own sound, after releasing a single of the year called "The Bag" which starred a supermodel "Ana Montana" and Rap superstar "Tony Yayo" as cameos in the music video. He has done numerous shows and starred in clubs all around the East Coast. He is soon going to release a mixtape that will feature some renowned artists, influencers, and public figures.

He has a long way to go. By enhancing his proficiency day by day he is putting up the bar by provoking the notion as he says that I am very excited about the new music I have been working on. I’ve gotten the chance to work with different artists and really channel the sound and emotion I want to convey in my music. It will still be the fun, amped vibe y’all are used to, but I’m ready to show a more personal side to my music as well.” For his optimistic beliefs, we wish him good luck for the future. The talented man is truly on a roll and his attractive temperament has persuaded a lot of buffs.