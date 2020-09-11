It seems as though everyone is selling the secret to success. Whether it be Instagram hacks or strategies for Facebook or Twitter, the new game is telling you how to grow a massive following with almost little to no effort, but how reliable is that? Are these hacks producing results? That is why it is imperative to understand the companies you are working with, and if you can consider them a trusted partner. In a recent chat, Jumper Media's CEO, Colton Bollinger talks about Instagram algorithms and what works in the long haul for brands. Colton founded Jumper Media in 2016 as a software company working with automation to grow audiences for their clients and expand their reach, however, he adapted his service offerings when a major Instagram algorithm update flipped the rules upside down.

Q: Colton, tell us how you responded to the Instagram’s algorithm change?

A: Once Instagram began cracking down on automation software, we were forced to change the direction of our business. As Instagram eliminated the use of automation tools, this devastated our client base and offering. With almost zero clients and limited cash flow, I did the unthinkable and moved Jumper's direction from a software-focused company to a service-based company.

Q: Please explain what is "Growth by Hand"?

A: At Jumper Media, we completely changed the nature of Instagram growth by offering clients something new that was less automated and more human; this was the vision behind "Growth by Hand."

With a service-center based in the Philippines, we developed a marketing solution where large teams of Instagram experts interact with an average of 250 people per day. These are targeted engagement efforts done entirely by hand by humans, which makes Jumper Media's offering entirely within Instagram's terms of service. No small feat by any means but a service we were able to develop by implementing expert tracking technology that allows our employees to stay on top of their activity with ease.

Q: How were you able to scale your company in such a short span?

A: While scaling didn't happen overnight, it did happen quickly for Jumper Media because we moved fast when Instagram updated its algorithm and penalized automation bots. I immediately flew to Manilla and set up a team of 50 employees, knowing that we would have to scale rapidly to meet demand. I would say my team's strong grip on technology combined with their monumental approach is the main reason we could scale Jumper Media to over 800 employees. The company currently works with over 1500 clients, and average follower growth is 950-1000 targeted followers per month.

Q: What differentiates Jumper Media from the rest?

A: It's important to mention that you are not working with bots when working with Jumper Media. These are real people signed into your Instagram account, commenting, liking, and engaging with your target audience. I've always been fascinated and passionate about social media, particularly Instagram. I saw how much potential there was on the platform and how I could help business owners achieve their goals while fully complying with its terms and conditions.

Jumper Media is focused on growth day in and day out. As we are approaching 1000 people in the Philippines, it's opened many doors with other types of targeted human efforts for our clients. From direct message scripts to eCommerce organic re-targeting actions triggered by purchases and consumer actions, we're exploring newer ways that hold a lot of promise for the future of Instagram marketing.