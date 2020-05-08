Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Motorcycle Likely To Get Bluetooth & Navigation System

Royal Enfield Meteor Motorcycle (Photo Credits: Automobili Infiniti)

Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer is looking to enter into the world of connected bikes. It is expected that the brand could bring Bluetooth-enabled connectivity to its range of motorcycles. According to the market reports, the company will be introducing Bluetooth connectivity systems along with a navigation system to at least 2-3 models in the future. If the reports are to be believed, the upcoming Meteor 350 could be the first bike from Royal Enfield to feature the connected system.

Moreover, it will also be among the first bikes to be based on Royal Enfield’s new platform. Notably, the company has postponed the launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 due to Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The company will be looking to bring this connected feature to at least two to three bikes in the future. Other motorcycle manufacturers like TVS and Hero MotoCorp already offer this feature on their bikes. Royal Enfield is reportedly looking to take smartphone as well as integrated Bluetooth connectivity route.

With such Bluetooth-enabled connectivity, the rider can fetch all the ride data via smartphone which is connected to the instrument console. Apart from smartphone connectivity, the company also plans to offer an LED display that will show turn-by-turn navigation. According to the sources, the company decided to offer these features on its motorcycles after receiving a lot of recommendations from the market. Moreover, these new features will also allow the company to justify the price hike by adding such features.