Successful entrepreneur and innovator, Ryan Dossey, launches CCF (Create Cash Flow) to help all categories of real estate inventors find deals

Ryan Dossey has described CCF, also known Create Cash Flow as his passion project. Therefore, it is not surprising that Ryan has seemingly put in a lot of work to ensure the success of the project. CCF is designed as a mastermind community of real estate investors with the primary goal of helping them find good deals. The community is targeted at inventors who have done deals and are looking to go off market.

“We will continue to grow as we have done in the past. We are documenting, sharing, and educating thousands of investors a week via Email and Social media. As we figure out new ways to find deals we will share them. The folks that are interested in direct mail know or need live answering know what we do. Those who have experience and want to work with us closer can join us in CCF,” said Ryan Dossey, founder of Create Cash Flow.

There is no doubt that the real estate market has grown tremendously over the past years. Several players have brought innovations to meet the diverse needs of different categories of players. However, there seems to be a neglect of investors that intend going off market. This is where Ryan Dossey is looking to make a difference with the launch of CCF.

The 26-year-old currently manages the community of real estate investors, helping buy and hold investors, flippers, and wholesalers go B2C to find investment opportunities. Thanks to his wealth of knowledge and experience, Ryan runs the group by guiding members and practically walking them through the strategies he uses to become successful. Ryan allows members of CFC to basically copy and paste everything he does, write their ads for them, have a Slack community, and do 2 live calls per week.

Ryan Daisey aims to focus on investors that have some sort of experience in the real estate market. “We don’t take on newbie investors who haven’t done any deals. There are enough people that sell the dream. We exist to help the folks who already have it,” said Ryan Daisey.

Create Cash Flow is not just one of the several initiatives from Ryan as he continues his quest to seemingly disrupt the real estate market.