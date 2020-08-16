In today’s social climate, artists have the responsibility of authentically responding to the world circumstances. Singer-songwriter Zigs has proven that she’s up to the challenge. The Long Island, NY native recently launched her “Everything Will Be Fine” conversation series via Instagram live and featured a variety of different guests to discuss everything from race, the current global pandemic, and resilience thru life challenges. The series is aptly titled after her upcoming single of the same name. “I was actually in my car working and I heard this type of beat that I just started spitting to, that’s how [the record] was born, a good beat and some frustration.” the singer stated. The track is a infectious acoustic mid-tempo with subtle hip hop influences and bold, heart felt lyrics with the singer at one point demanding “No Freedom, No Peace” towards the end. “I actually wrote this song right when Covid started.” she stated. “I [had finished] most of the song and was pretty pumped about it, then George Floyd was killed and the BLM movement started gaining more attention. At that moment I knew I had to include some of the influence [I gathered] from protests I attended.”

Zigs is not new to the call for social and systematic change. In 2018 she launched “We Got You Covered” a NYC-based campaign designed to benefit the city’s homeless population with clothing, resources and more importantly, Love. Her previous musical effort “Note To Self” continues Zigs soul bearing rawness and features 5 acoustically gutsy soul anthems, most notably ‘Down’. Zigs new single “Everything Will Be Fine” is available everywhere August 18th. Follow her on social media at @Ziggysmalls for constant updates.