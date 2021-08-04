Tata Motors, the Indian carmaker has officially launched the 2021 Tiago NRG facelift today in the country with prices starting at Rs 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Tiago NRG is based on the Tiago facelift that went on sale last year. The updated model comes with cosmetic and styling updates giving an overall rugged look to its aesthetics. It features new dual-tone 15-inch hyper style wheels, re-profiled front, rear bumpers, faux silver skid plates, armoured front cladding and muscular tailgate finish. Tata Motors Launches ‘XPRES’, New Brand for Fleet Customers.

Under the bonnet, Tiago NRG features a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Revotron Petrol Engine which produces a power of 86bhp and a peak torque of 113Nm.

Tata Tiago NRG Facelift (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

The engine is coupled with a 5-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. Tata Tiago NRG Facelift will be made available in four attractive shades - Foresta Green, Fire Red, Snow White and Cloudy Grey.

Tata Tiago NRG Facelift (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

On the inside, the new Tiago NRG comes with new Charcoal Black interiors, new fabric seats with deco stitch, body colour side air vents and gear surround colour, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking camera, auto fold ORVM, steering mounted controls and fully digital instrument cluster. For safety, it sports dual-front airbags, reverse parking sensors, follow-me lamps and more. The petrol AMT variant of Tiago NRG Facelift costs Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

