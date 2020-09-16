TBO Group has launched TBO Marine, a hybrid e-commerce platform to cater to the key market segment of the maritime industry. Through this integration, TBO is offering its partner’s real-time seaman fares at the click of a button, to provide an impeccable travel management service.

TBO aims to expand its expertise in maritime management, providing value and expertise to the B2B segment in the offshore oil and energy sectors, dry dock industry, specialized marine contracting, crew management companies, travel agents servicing the marine and port agents. The portal will assist with travel agents to explore an untapped industry in India.

Mr. Ankush Nijhawan, Co-Founder, TBO Group and MD Nijhawan Group says “The key objective of TBO marine is to offer a seamless service to the B2B partners with assistance of exclusively curated software, equipped to bestow a flawless experience. Through this integration on our platform, TBO is empowering its partners to tap into a new segment. Our team of highly skilled professionals will be available 24X7, 365 days, to offer specialized rates, state of the art technology and years of experience of airways schedules, visa assistance, and cost effective ways to add value to our clients.”

The marine industry in India is among the most dawning and breathtaking sectors with highly exceptional growth prospective. Recognized as a lucrative and important market segment, marine has not yet realized its core potential. Globally, this potential sector is being explored at a high pace with technological advancement.