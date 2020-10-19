The advent of blockchain has disrupted almost all industries including investment and finance. Consider, a decade ago, when the investments were only through centralized financial institutions that charge unfair processing fees. Those financial firms were money minded and never thought of making investment affordable to everyone.

Their idea made a wave of thoughts that investment in luxury and is the business of the elite community, where ordinary people could play no role. At that time, the introduction of cryptocurrency was a great breakthrough that eliminated the third parties or intermediaries associated with investment processes. Peer-to-Peer is the new normal in financial systems.

Putting your crypto in LendandEarn offers a whole new level of financial independence that the other means fail to do. Locking up your money in banks may limit your access to it since the banks are governed by a centralized authority. According to them, with LendandEarn, your assets are yours only and you can enjoy complete control over the investments. You do not have to pay exorbitant fees that are associated with traditional investment systems. In the long run, LendandEarn is a truly open, decentralized finance system that allows people to lend, earn, stake and farm cryptocurrency.

Crypto lending and farming are the hottest topic in the crypto world and this never fails to provide liquidity. This lending of crypto has opened up opportunities for both small and big crypto players. In layman's terms, crypto lending is a simple concept where borrowers are able to use their crypto as collateral to obtain a fiat loan, while lenders can provide the assets required for the loan for the best rates on comparing in the LendandEarn platform. LendandEarn Defi platform enables you to lend your crypto which proves to be fruitful.

" Why keep your assets idle when you can put them to work in LendandEarn? "

LendandEarn Platform

Lending through LendandEarn is an easy way to earn passive income on your assets without needing to involve in trade. You can select coins that you are willing to lend to others and you can also charge some rates to the borrowers.

Connect on the Go

The platform is easy to use with the best in the class user interface. You need not be a geek or nerd to lend your crypto through LendandEarn, as the platform is well navigated. The application allows you to lend your assets in no time unmindful of where you are.

Compare the Rates

You have plenty of rates to choose from. Compare the packages and make the most out of your crypto. Interest rates start from 8% and you can earn a maximum of 100%. There are no restrictions on your withdrawal.

Control Your Assets

LendandEarn is a decentralized platform that is not controlled by a centralized authority. There is no third party payment processors or intermediaries who have access to your assets. You can enjoy the complete rights over your assets.

How Important is Lending in the Market?

In crypto lending, the money is reallocated to a person with a use case from those who have no immediate need for their assets. The amount of work done by the capital in the market increases. Through LendandEarn, the borrowers get easy access to funds and the lenders can put their assets to work.

Years ago, trading and holding were the only options left for the crypto players.

When you are holding crypto, your assets have no other function other than being idle in the wallets. There were discussions that holding assets could enhance the value of them by creating a demand in the market. However, that was not a productive use of capital. With LendandEarn, the utilization of these assets is increased. Thus LendandEarn proves to deliver a substantial improvement for the crypto holders and investors.

LendAndEarn Presale

In order to have an outstanding platform, they have opened an opportunity for early investors and supporters to participate in their token presale

ADDRESS TO PURCHASE LED TOKENS

0xe70212E83C3deF2A38F9a75A31fA128a0DD626Da

PHASE 1

40,000 LED will be distributed.

Token price: 1 ETH = 50 LED

Minimal purchase: 0.1 ETH

Maximum purchase: 15 ETH

Start: 17 October 2020, 8AM UTC.

PHASE 2

Unsold LED in Phase 1 will be distributed.

Token price: 1 ETH = 45 LED

Minimal purchase: 0.1 ETH

Maximum purchase: 15 ETH

Start: 20 November 2020, 8AM UTC

End : 20 December 2020, 8AM UTC

TOKEN DELIVERY

LendandEarn (LED) token will be

distributed to the address from which

you contribute (within 2hrs of purchase)

REMINDER

Send ETH only from personal wallets

(MyEtherWallet, Metamask, Ledger, Trust,

ImToken, etc.)Do not send from

exchanges!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).