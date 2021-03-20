Brandon Odom is a talented and successful entrepreneur who graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2007 and went to earn his Master's in Leadership Studies. Brandon served as an Active Duty US Army Officer for 7 years. In 2014, Brandon left the military and became an affiliate marketer. After some spectacular early failures, finally, in the last few years, he has directly coached over 100 aspiring entrepreneurs. Also, he has helped people to own profitable affiliate or direct sales businesses online allowing them to walk away from their jobs and he has positively impacted thousands of others through digital training courses, and software they use to run their businesses. At present, he lives in Phoenix, AZ with his wife, son and daughter.

What made Brandon switch his career

Beginning as a struggling affiliate marketer 6 years ago, to producing multiple 7 figures in online sales and along the way helping others find their paths to personal success using a specific set of digital skills. Brandon wanted to do business by staying close to his family members. Doing this type of business is not a piece of cake but Brandon overcame all the problems and now he is an inspiration for others who are trying to do the same.

Brandon Odom talks about his work profile

The digital marketing space and in particular the health niche is rife with massive competition. The water ionizer market has a lot of different brands but Enagic is the industry leader and the only one that is an OEM. It’s also certified as a medical device in Japan. In selling it, Odom never competes on price because it’s the premium product in the industry and demonstrably has the most value because of its features. Brandon has a unique advantage to market it though that 95% of typical Enagic distributors don’t have. Brandon sells the product in a consultative way based on the needs of his clients which he has generated through targeted advertising promoting several other frontend products.

Here is what Brandon is planning for upcoming years

In 3 years from now, Brandon expects that he will have another 10,000 customers and have the blueprint to $1,000,000/month. “I’d like to just enjoy the time with my kids while they’re very young and work on more passive income investments”, said Brandon. One of his major goals is to purchase or construct his ideal dance club & event space in Phoenix or Scottsdale that he has envisioned for at least the last 7 years.