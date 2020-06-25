As we can all admit, 2020 hasn't been precisely the greatest year. We all know why. But despite isolation measures and deadly viruses, it's essential to keep focused on what you love. If you're like many of our readers, your North Star guides you towards any outdoor space. Hunting, hiking, camping, shooting, fishing. You name it. As long as we’re not surrounded by four walls, we're striving. Since you’ve read this far, we guess we’re on the same page.

It seems, this is exactly why Everest was created and launched. Everest aims at being Amazon’s competition in the outdoor gear space. And they have a lot to hold their chest out about. With the dramatic increase in sales of outdoor gear over the last several months, Everest seems to have hit the mark on timing. Apparently, Everest is a community of like-minded, non-discriminating, nature-loving outdoor retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and consumers. Their customer centric, community driven platform looks and feels much like Amazon giving their users an environment that they are used to.

Although it might take you a while before you take off on our next adventure, there is little doubt that this is the best time to get yourself prepared for better times ahead. Everest has the solution - The Everest Caliber Membership Program (think Amazon Prime for outdoor lovers).

How It All Started

Don't worry, we won't start to describe everything about Everest since the dawn of time. We know that, like us, you'd rather be spending more time outside than reading about the newest successful launch of a website. But there's indeed quite a lot worth sharing about Everest. It all started with Bill Voss, Everest’s CEO and Founder. As a strong outdoor lover, he noticed an issue - most platforms pledge welcomeness, but then aggressively discriminate against some merchants and buyers. In other words, they welcome your money only if your products are not deemed too controversial. In a world thats need less discrimination these marketplaces are practicing it openly.

More often than ever, merchants are forced to leave most of these other sites because the products they sell are no longer allowed on the platform. As an example, if your business focus revolves around shooting gear, you probably know exactly what we are talking about. It has been like this for a while, but it's not how it's supposed to be. Everest aims at creating a new, more inclusive and non-discriminatory future for all outdoor sports, no strings attached. It takes guts and a visionary mind to think of this, and Bill Voss isn’t backing down. Bill Voss seems to have taken the position the doors are open at Everest and everyone is welcome.

So, How’s the Launch Going

Everest officially soft-launched in March 2020. They're already featuring more than 100,000 products from more than 500 sellers nationwide. The numbers are already impressive, but Everest is aiming at doubling product selection by the end of 2020. They are anticipating over 10,000 sellers and 20 million products within the next three years.

“We get it. In the online world, there are a ton of places to get your outdoor gear. But look closer, and you'll realize that what makes Everest so unique are people like you. The hunters, shooting sports enthusiasts, anglers, campers, and hikers across the country who are ready to interact, contribute, learn, transact, and give back. Everest is driven by our Caliber Members - and we are attempting to give them the absolute best experience and most value possible versus any other marketplace on the planet,” says Bill Voss.

Interested in Selling in the Everest Marketplace?

As a seller, you'll be able to sell on the biggest outdoor-lovers marketplace on the planet, and sell exactly what you want, how you want, when you want. You'll finally be free to own yourself and your business, and do what you love. Everest asks that all Sellers provide unparalleled service, exceptional quality, and ultimate value with every interaction. It seems Everest doesn’t want to meet your expectations - they aim at exceeding them.

Everest has the latest and most useful outdoor content, including gear reviews, how-to-videos, and many more valuable articles. Both Sellers and Buyers can interact with other users and learn from each other through the Everest community.

A High-Caliber Program

Everest believes in giving back. Apparently, they give back to those organizations that support like-minded activities. They focus giving back programs on groups that who love the perks of outdoor life just as we do. To fulfill their promise, they have created the "Caliber Membership Program." In its essence, it's like Amazon Prime, but for shooting sports, ammo, and outdoor gear.

When members open a "Caliber Account," they’ll notice the difference immediately. Of course, you can get fast shipping and exclusive discounts and you can watch 1000’s of hours of exclusive video programming, but you also will enjoy other amazing perks like:

Plastic membership card

Donation to non-Profit partners

Early-bird notice on sales and closeouts

Samples from our favorite stores

Substantial discounts on gear

Huge d iscounts on travel, shopping, dining & more

Free Everest t-shirt!

Everest collectible bar - pure copper

Cool Everest "Yeti" patch and various stickers

Discount on a U.S. Law Shield Membership

Here’s Our Take

If Coke has Pepsi, Walmart has Target, Uber has Lyft, then Amazon now has Everest! Bezos started with books where Voss started with guns, which makes Everest infinitely cooler - to me at least.

There's not a better time than now to register a Caliber Account. Start binge-watching the vast outdoor video selection while waiting for your next outdoor adventure. Build your wish-list of the items you want to be delivered fast for free directly to your doorstep. Showcase your new exclusive Everest gear and brag about your latest deals on your social media feeds. Boost your knowledge with Everest’s extensive realm of outdoor content, which is sure to get you out of boredom for a long time ahead.

But, even more importantly, donate through your Caliber Membership Program to those organizations that most need our help during these hard times. Take, for example, the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Delta Waterfowl, and a list of other organizations supporting veterans, first responders, cancer research, conservation efforts, and much more.

Bring your outdoor life to the next level, become an Everest Caliber Member, and join a community of like-minded enthusiasts!