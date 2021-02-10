Cryptocurrency leverage trading is a highly profitable trading strategy that most crypto enthusiasts still do not apply till date because most crypto exchanges don't offer the service. They consider it too risky to offer this strategy to their traders or investors. However, we have seen a boom of leverage trading in the forex market as well as the traditional fiat market.

While leverage trading comes with inherent risks, traders who can muster the courage to trade with leverage can make a decent profit in a short period of time. Here is now leverage trading works - if you invest $100 and your exchange offers a leverage of 1:100, in reality, you are actually trading with $10,000 and not $100. Any profit you make from the trade would be multiplied by 100. You can see the profits that you would be coasting home with.

While there are different ways to trade cryptocurrency with leverage, Binance Futures seems to be a game-changer. Binance Futures was launched in 2020 to allow crypto traders more than one coin with leverage. There is also x125 leverage available for BTCUSDT. Binance Futures supports more trading pairs than the same services offered by other exchanges.

About Best Trading Signals

