TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Booking Details & Specifications

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched (Photo Credits: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company officially launched its first electric scooter – iQube Electric for the Indian market. The newly launched iQube Electric marks company’s official entry into the electric segment that is still evolving. New launched TVS iQube Electric scooter is available in Benguluru from today onwards that can be booked online and at selected dealerships. The interested customers can book the electric scooter with an upfront payment of Rs 5,000. The customers can also avail company’s attractive schemes offered by TVS Credit. The scooter will be showcased at Auto Expo 2020 next month. TVS Motor Company Launches TVS Racing Performance Gear at MotoSoul 2019.

The new TVS iQube Electric comes equipped with a 4.4kW electric motor that is designed to offer power and efficiency with no transmission loss. The scooter is claimed to offer a range of 75 kms on a single charge. The iQube Electric is capable of accelerating to 40 kmph from standstill position in just 4.2 seconds before hitting the top-speed of 78kmph.

The scooter comes in a single white shade that underlines the contemporary lifestyle accentuated by LED headlamps, all LED tail lights, illuminating logo and more. Equipped with next-gen SmartXonnect platform from TVS, the scooter gets advanced TFT instrument panel, TVS iQube app, multiple features like Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, last park location, Geo-Fencing, Incoming call or SMS alerts and more.

As far as the innovative features are concerned, the electric scooter is loaded with Q-park assist, multi-select economy, power mode, day-night display, regenerative braking, noiseless ride and much more. The company will be setting up charging stations in Karnataka to ensure seamless charging experience for the customers. Lastly, the new TVS iQube scooter will get an on-road price of around Rs 1.15 lakh.