Two Young Entrepreneurs Are Poised To Earn Millions From Digital Real Estate

Everyone's familiar with real estate as an investment. It's as simple as buying a house or piece of land to rent for cash flow or sell for profit. Digital real estate works the same way. Every domain name, every Instagram handle and the followers you accumulate on your social media, are a form of real estate.

Digital real estate is an asset you can buy and sell just like a house, apartment or a lot of land. The future is digital, the future is now. Digital real estate is already a lucrative business with influencers and companies generating millions of revenue on the daily. It is providing both companies and individuals the chance to build a platform, get heard, and above all, make money online.

London Summers and Ryan Pownall, the co-founders of Social Giveaways with their investment partner Justin Strong, are delivering all of the above to their clients. The team manages global celebrity marketing campaigns, offering exclusive opportunities to influencers and brands to gain worldwide exposure through organic growth and help build their digital assets.

Most of the world's industries have been disturbed in some way by Covid, but companies supplying demand for social media growth and the advancement of overall online presence, have been largely insulated. It may be too early to predict the long term economic effects, but at least in the interim this has been a driving force to move more business online. Companies preparing for this change in consumer behavior will thrive in this market's climate. In the words of Mr. Summers: “The value of prime location brick and mortar storefronts have lessened steadily for years; it has moved to domains and socials with engagement, that is where the new prime real estate investments are being made, it's why shopify is now Canada's most valuable company.”

The team saw the lack of quality services, limited cost effective options for growing one's socials and positioned themselves to help personal brands and companies transfer to a digital presence. This has included a new focus on their own personal brands. Due to social distancing many businesses have their online presence as their only source of revenue. This pandemic revealed a lot of weaknesses and efficiencies in many businesses that don’t have a robust e-commerce system and online marketing strategies. Our phones are fast becoming the baseline of where all cultural influences are shared and it is where all the attention currently is and will indefinitely be found. Social Giveaways executive team is betting big on the permanence of this evolution in consumer behavior.

A simplified explanation of what Social Giveaways does is they take influencers, brands, all sizes of businesses and really anyone with an Instagram account that has a need to grow it. They employ a celebrity giveaway to gain them a real organic following. The followers are strategically aligned by consumer adjacency; for example, think famous models and swimwear, cannabis products and Snoop Dogg, medical aestheticians and famous plastic surgeons, etc. This yields better metrics, increases the potential for the follower to transition into a customer and assists in retaining the followers gained. The company specializes in giving you credibility on the internet.

People tend to ask who is actually buying these slots? When it comes to the people buying giveaway sponsor slots, “the biggest buyers are plastic surgeons and entrepreneurs,” Ryan said. London echoed his assertion; each of the giveaways they have organized included doctors, entrepreneurs and even more notable names like Dan Bilzerian, Ignite International, Flow water & Four Loko have participated in their giveaways. “Social Giveaways helped us to find new, organic fans on Instagram and significantly grow our reach. They are professional, responsive in communication, and easy to work with.” - Flow Water Marketing Team.

“Entrepreneurs buy spots to gain followers in order to sell their courses or ebook,” London said. He added, “Models will do it to gain followers to increase engagement and to rationalize charging more for brand deals. Doctors do it for their credibility and to grow their personal brand. Having a powerful online presence is crucial in today's age.” Sponsors pay anywhere from $3,000 upwards to $10,000, depending on the numbers of followers they think they will accumulate and based on the fame of the celebrity doing the giveaway. This is how Social Giveaways grossed over a quarter million in its first 6 weeks of opening the corporation. The demand outpaced the supply early on, which they have prepared for by lining up 8 major campaigns over the next 3 months. Which include celebrities ranging from Lil Pump to Francesca Fargo, the star of the new Netflix reality show “Too Hot to Handle”. Other major A list celebrities will be announced over the next few weeks. After selling out their first campaign they quickly realized the demand for online attention is only going to increase and they needed to supply that demand.

In closing the team said: “ There should be a sense of urgency for everyone who is selling something, anything really, including themselves, to adapt to the times and become less dependent on outdated marketing strategies”.