On the the 22nd of August, 2020 a YouTube channel titled ‘The Intelligence Hub’ launched a video that talks about Sustainable Living which in turn describes how the population on Earth is multiplying but the resources are limited.

Urban Cowboy launched its landmark project which is called ‘The Thick-Wood Farms’ & is located in Maktaguda, Chevella, near Hayathabad. Container Homes, Solar Panels, Organic Farming, Peaceful environment, quality time with family are some of the key features offered by them.

There are many such upcoming projects that are spread across India and in due course of time, across the Globe too.

What exactly is sustainable living?

CEO Ankit Yadav talks about how our life is very cosmetic and plastic usage is at peak. Chemical induced food to be replaced with food resulting from organic farming. Urban Cowboy will be providing the entire infrastructure to its clients & investors. It even talks about reducing the carbon footprint and encouraging the people towards a sustainable lifestyle.

Where did the concept come from?

Ankit talks about his days in the US as a software professional. With all the 9 to 5 job, career progress, his friends were also into organic farming which was a weekend affair for them. This concept is extremely popular in the Western countries, he added. He has a vision towards making India or the world for that matter, understand the importance of having a sustainable lifestyle.

In order to enable everyone to come ahead & try this, this has been made extremely affordable. Living in truck containers or cargo containers, could be really fascinating & at the same time, is extremely rewarding which of course, is understandable in the long run.

“Our main aim is to allow people to be in close proximity of nature & also enjoy urban amenities & rewards” Ankit added. At the same time he talks about a transition towards power generated through in-exhaustable sources of energy than non renewable resources.

The idea was also supported by budding Tollywood actress Akhila Reddy who is seen in the video, supporting the overall cause. In addition to this, growing YouTube influencer Nishit Shaw has also come on board, who gave a brief understanding of the concept. Sushrith & Sowmith were involved in the launch and Beena is also a part of the team.

The CEO: Mr Ankit has been a mentor for various organisations & is a keen public speaker. Being associated to various research programmes, he enjoys living in close proximity to mother nature and in addition to this, enjoys playing Golf.

On the whole, Urban Cowboy is definitely the need of the hour. In today’s world, when more & more people flock towards the mainland to live in pollution & congested surroundings, Thick-Wood farms is taking you closer to a much better world that is extremely sustainable in the long run.