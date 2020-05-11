Utkarsh Raj a Digital Marketing Expert and Entrepreneur

Utkarsh Raj

Everyone, at some point in life, has endured failure. It could be something as simple as not getting the job they desired or getting fewer marks in exams. But the thing that defines a person is not their failure, but how they get back up after being hit.

Among those persons reside a really hard-working, honest, and efficient guy and he is Utkarsh Raj. His story will surely inspire you to never give up even when you should.

Utkarsh had always been very interested in technology; therefore, at the young age of 9, he, out of curiosity, started to question and explore the technical things around him. At the age of 12, he not only learned coding, made some cool apps along with games for the users, but he also invested in bitcoins. After achieving much-deserved success in those things, he set his foot into the world of flipping electronic online. He was so successful in flipping electronics that he was able to save enough capital for investing more into crypto-currency while learning more about Facebook ads and dropshipping.

There is nothing that Utkarsh can’t do. He had always been great at academics as he scored pretty great marks in high school. However, he never wanted to become a topper instead he wanted to make a difference in the world. He wanted to achieve something real rather than getting good marks in school. Utkarsh has achieved his dream by his hard work as he didn’t work for fame or money but he wanted to do something for the people of his beloved country. Utkarsh knew the only way to solve people’s problems or to help them is to be on the right path.

Luck was not always with Utkarsh as he experienced failures several times, but the thing that motivated and inspired him to never give up is the consistency. Though he lost his entire investment many times, he started from scratch, and then he found the key to success: Consistency. Utkarsh is using this key brilliantly and he is now ready to master the key, no matter at what cost.

Utkarsh Raj lives a rich and luxurious life now, but this is not what he wanted. He just wanted to bring a change in the world, he wanted to make everyone’s life easier, he wanted to set an example. Luckily, he became successful and he has achieved everything he had always craved for. Thank goodness Utkarsh Raj didn’t give up after his initial failure, or all of our lives would probably look a lot different right now.

Go follow Utkarsh on Instagram @utkarsh