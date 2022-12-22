New Delhi, December 22 : Homegrown SUV leader Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing big to launch its first e-SUV the Mahindra XUV400 EV. Unveiled earlier in 2022, while the XUV400 electric SUV is yet to hot the dealerships, Mahindra has launched a virtual-reality showroom experience to check out the XUV400 EV.

Named as the XUV400verse, this virtual showroom is powered by Metadome.ai, a metaverse platform that is meant to offer immersive experience to the potential consumers and offer them a very realistic opportunity to explore the XUV400 EV. The visitors can even take a virtual test drive of the e-SUV without stepping out of their home. Read on to know exactly how. Hyundai Kona Next Generation Globally Unveiled With New Powertain Options; Check Out All Details Here.

The Mahindra XUV400verse – A Virtual Showroom That Lets You Take A Test Drive :

The virtual dealership takes the visitors to a virtual showroom where you can get a fully guided tour of the EV, while you can even choose explore just by yourself.

The virtual dealership is equipped with a full 360-degree configurator that lets you choose your XUV400 EV by a particular colour or model and drive it around in a virtual city road.

The metaverse powered virtual platform even offers a fun time trial race in the Mahindra EV, or just drive in the virtual city exploring the car’s features.

You can even do real-time customizations on your chosen EV including changing colours. The platform even lets you pick your own customisable avatar just like an high-end gaming platform.

The metaverse platform aims to create a very unique immersive virtual experience for the Mahindra customers, while also allowing them to be able to communicate directly with the brand regarding their buying decision.

You can simply visit this link to experience the XUV400verse : https://mahindraelectricautomobile.com/xuv400/400verse

The Mahindra XUV400 EV gets powered by a 39.5kWh battery pack that offers a driving range of up to 456km. The battery send power to an electric motor generating 150PS of power and 310Nm of peak torque. BMW i7 Electric-Sedan India Launch in January 2023; Find Out What All To Expect Here.

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is a feature-rich contemporary SUV with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen display, connected car tech, keyless entry, push-button start/stop and electric sunroof apart from many more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2022 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).