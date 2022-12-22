New Delhi, December 22 : Homegrown SUV leader Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing big to launch its first e-SUV the Mahindra XUV400 EV. Unveiled earlier in 2022, while the XUV400 electric SUV is yet to hot the dealerships, Mahindra has launched a virtual-reality showroom experience to check out the XUV400 EV.
Named as the XUV400verse, this virtual showroom is powered by Metadome.ai, a metaverse platform that is meant to offer immersive experience to the potential consumers and offer them a very realistic opportunity to explore the XUV400 EV. The visitors can even take a virtual test drive of the e-SUV without stepping out of their home. Read on to know exactly how. Hyundai Kona Next Generation Globally Unveiled With New Powertain Options; Check Out All Details Here.
The Mahindra XUV400verse – A Virtual Showroom That Lets You Take A Test Drive :
- The virtual dealership takes the visitors to a virtual showroom where you can get a fully guided tour of the EV, while you can even choose explore just by yourself.
- The virtual dealership is equipped with a full 360-degree configurator that lets you choose your XUV400 EV by a particular colour or model and drive it around in a virtual city road.
- The metaverse powered virtual platform even offers a fun time trial race in the Mahindra EV, or just drive in the virtual city exploring the car’s features.
- You can even do real-time customizations on your chosen EV including changing colours. The platform even lets you pick your own customisable avatar just like an high-end gaming platform.
- The metaverse platform aims to create a very unique immersive virtual experience for the Mahindra customers, while also allowing them to be able to communicate directly with the brand regarding their buying decision.
- You can simply visit this link to experience the XUV400verse : https://mahindraelectricautomobile.com/xuv400/400verse
The Mahindra XUV400 EV gets powered by a 39.5kWh battery pack that offers a driving range of up to 456km. The battery send power to an electric motor generating 150PS of power and 310Nm of peak torque. BMW i7 Electric-Sedan India Launch in January 2023; Find Out What All To Expect Here.
The Mahindra XUV400 EV is a feature-rich contemporary SUV with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen display, connected car tech, keyless entry, push-button start/stop and electric sunroof apart from many more.
