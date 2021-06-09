Yamaha India is all set to launch a new two-wheeler in the Indian market on June 18, 2021. Though the company hasn't announced what it would be launching at the event, several reports suggest that it could be the FZ-X commuter motorcycle. The company has also started sending out launch invites. The Japanese two-wheeler maker has been testing the FZ-X motorcycle for quite some time now and several key specifications have been leaked. Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 With Dual Channel ABS Launched; Price in India Starts From 1.39 Lakh.

Yamaha Launch Event (Photo Credits: Yamaha)

The bike will feature several classic elements with a modern touch. It is said to come with an old-school round-shaped headlamp at the front along with fork gaiters and sump protection to provide the bike with a scrambler encouraged look. The upcoming motorcycle is likely to come with a 149cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that will produce a power of 12.37PS and a peak torque of 13.6Nm.

Other key highlights could include a high-raised fuel tank, a raised handlebar, mid-placed footpegs which will provide an upright riding position. Apart from this, nothing much is known. The Yamaha FZ-X is likely to be priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

