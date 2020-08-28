“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” Even though Walt Disney famously quoted this grand statement, few know its truth better than renowned teacher, coach, and entrepreneur Luisa Zhou, who has guided thousands of people in realizing their entrepreneurial dreams.

New York City based, thirty-year-old Zhou started her career as an engineer for the International Space Station and achieved corporate success at a young age. By the time she left her last corporate job, she was earning six-figures in a managerial position and overseeing millions of dollars in business.

Realizing early that working in a 9-to-5 job was not what she wanted in life, Zhou started her first online business on the side, using her job skills at the time. One thing led to another, and soon she she’d built a business that allowed her to leave her job. After turning in her notice, she started getting a lot of questions about how she’d been able build a successful business while also working a demanding job.

Excited by the demand that she saw for her experience, and wanting to help others through the journey that she herself had gone through, Zhou created her Employee to Entrepreneur digital course.

Over the past six years, the course has successfully taught more than a thousand students, and helped them start businesses in a diverse range of industries, including health coaching, career coaching, relationship coaching, copywriting, consulting, and even energy healing.

In addition to Zhou’s course, which is widely considered to be best-in-class in the industry, Zhou also keeps her audience updated through her regular email communications, YouTube tutorials, Facebook live streams and blogs. She is constantly sharing innovative teachings week after week, and this powerful, service- and leadership-driven approach has made her a trusted leader in her industry. Today, Zhou continues to stay in touch with her dedicated audience of 100,000+ through her different social media channels and emails.

Zhou can proudly say that her students have left their jobs after going through her training program to start their own ventures, which have successfully generated anywhere from a few thousand to a hundred thousand dollars or more within their first year.

As the creator of the Employee to Entrepreneur System, Zhou has inspired thousands to achieve their dreams, helping them turn their skills into a successful business that not only allows them to serve others and create a real impact, but to also in the process create the business and life that they want.