Mumbai, April 21: Gold prices have risen to an all-time high, evoking keen interest among buyers and investors in equal measure. With increasing global demand and economic woes, the yellow metal continues to gain strength, with 24-carat gold now averaging approximately INR 97,600 per 10 grams across key Indian metros.

Delhi has the highest rate at INR 97,753, followed by Mumbai at INR 97,607, Kolkata at INR 97,605, Chennai at INR 97,601, and Bengaluru at INR 97,595 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams. The tight price difference between cities indicates consistent demand nationwide. As gold reaches new highs, tracking daily prices becomes important for both investors and buyers. Gold Prices Hit Record High Amid Global Uncertainty Following New Wave of US Tariffs Introduced by President Donald Trump.

Gold Reaches New All-Time High

BREAKING: Gold price hits record high of $3370 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 21, 2025

Gold Price in Delhi Today, April 21

In Delhi, gold prices declined slightly across all purity levels on April 21, 2025. The rate for 22-carat gold is INR 89,590 per 10 grams, down by INR 10 from the previous rate of INR 89,600 on April 20. 24-carat gold is priced at INR 97,720 per 10 grams, registering a minor drop of INR 10 from INR 97,730. Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Price Touches New High for Third Consecutive Day, Reaches USD 3,000 per Ounce Mark.

Gold Price in Mumbai Today, April 21

Gold prices in Mumbai witnessed a minor dip across all categories on April 21, 2025. The rate for 22-carat gold is INR 89,440 per 10 grams, showing a decrease of INR 10 from INR 89,450 on April 20. Similarly, 24-carat gold is priced at INR 97,570 per 10 grams, down by INR 10 from INR 97,580 the previous day.

Gold Price in Chennai Today, April 21

Gold prices in Chennai declined marginally on April 21, 2025. The rate for 22-carat gold stands at INR 89,440 per 10 grams, a decrease of INR 10 from INR 89,450 recorded on April 20. Likewise, 24-carat gold is priced at INR 97,570 per 10 grams, down by INR 10 from INR 97,580 the previous day.

Gold Price in Kolkata Today, April 21

Gold prices in Kolkata experienced a slight dip on April 21, 2025. The rate for 22-carat gold is INR 89,440 per 10 grams, down by INR 10 from the previous rate of INR 89,450. Similarly, 24-carat gold is priced at INR 97,570 per 10 grams, showing a decrease of INR 10 from INR 97,580 recorded a day earlier

Gold Price in Bengaluru Today, April 21

Gold prices in Bangalore declined slightly on April 21, 2025. The rate for 22-carat gold is INR 89,440 per 10 grams, down INR 10 from INR 89,450 recorded the previous day. Similarly, 24-carat gold is priced at INR 97,570 per 10 grams, down INR 10 from INR 97,580.

Gold Price in Ahmedabad Today, April 21

On April 21, 2025, gold prices in Ahmedabad saw a minor decline. The rate for 22-carat gold stands at INR 89,490 per 10 grams, down by INR 10 from INR 89,500 the previous day. Similarly, 24-carat gold is priced at INR 97,620 per 10 grams, reflecting a drop of INR 10 from INR 97,630.

