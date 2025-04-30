Investors planning to trade on Thursday, May 01, should take note — both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed in observance of Maharashtra Day 2025. This means there will be no trading activity in the equity, derivatives, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) segments. The Maharashtra Foundation Day is observed to commemorate the formation of the state from the erstwhile Bombay State in 1960. Maharashtra and Gujarat were carved out as separate states on May 01, 1960. Share Market Holiday: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on April 30 for Akshaya Tritiya 2025? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE and BSE.

Stock Market Holiday on May 01

