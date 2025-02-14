New Delhi, February 14: Investors looking for stocks to buy or sell today, February 14, should keep an eye on Bank of Baroda (NSE: BankBaroda) , Paytm (NSE: Paytm) , Manappuram Finance (NSE: Manappuram), HCC (NSE: HCC) , Kalpataru Projects (NSE: KPIL) and Piramal Enterprises (NSE: PEL) according to a CNBCTV18 report. This comes after the meeting of PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump which was keenly watched by investors

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices ended flat on February 13 with Nifty above 23000.At close, the Sensex was down 32.11 points or 0.04 percent at 76,138.97, and the Nifty was down 13.85 points or 0.06 percent at 23,031.40. As we look forward to the last day of week on stock market, below are the stocks to buy or sell on February 14. Lupin Share Price Today, February 13: Stocks of Lupin Limited Rise by INR 110.35 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Manappuram Finance (NSE: Manappuram) reported a net profit of INR 453.4 crore in Q3FY25, marking a 5.8% YoY increase, while its net interest income grew 13.7%, signaling robust lending activity. Stock Market Today: Benchmark Indices Close Flat; Sensex Ends at 76,138.97, Nifty Holds 23,000 Level Ahead of Key PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump Meeting.

Paytm (NSE: Paytm) received a relief as SEBI settled compliance issues with its subsidiary Paytm Money for INR 45.5 lakh, allowing it to avoid further legal scrutiny.

Bank of Baroda (NSE: BankBaroda) announced plans to raise INR 8,500 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other methods, subject to approvals. The capital raise could support future expansion.

HCC (NSE: HCC) reported a decline in revenue to INR 1,002 crore from INR 1,244 crore YoY, but its EBITDA margin improved to 14.7%. However, the company posted a net loss of INR 216 crore due to tax adjustments.

Kalpataru Projects (NSE: KPIL) posted a marginal 0.7% YoY rise in net profit at INR 142 crore, but revenue surged 17.1% to INR 5,732.5 crore, indicating strong operational growth.

Piramal Enterprises (NSE: PEL) approved issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth INR 450 crore with a 9.10% coupon rate, an attractive investment option for fixed-income investors.

With these financial updates, investors may weigh their options before making buy or sell decisions.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).