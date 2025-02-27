Mumbai, February 27: As soon as the stock market opens for business today, February 27, investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks. While the Indian stock markets witness the buying and selling of stocks every day, it's crucial to be aware of the latest stock market updates and trends. Today, February 27, stocks of PTC Industries Limited (NSE: PTCIL), Vakrangee Limited (NSE: Vakrangee), EaseMyTrip (NSE: EASEMYTRIP), and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (NSE: ZEEL) are likely to be in the spotlight.

In addition to the above stocks, shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (NSE: JPPOWER), Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE: Prestige), Union Bank of India (NSE: UNIONBANK), and Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE: BAJFINANCE). While the stock market was closed for trading on Wednesday, February 26, on account of Mahashivratri, shares of PTC Industries Limited (NSE: PTCIL) and Vakrangee Limited (NSE: Vakrangee) both ended their day in red on Tuesday, February 25. Stock Market Ends Mixed: Sensex Gains Marginally, Nifty Closes in Red.

On the other hand, stocks of EaseMyTrip (NSE: EASEMYTRIP), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (NSE: ZEEL), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (NSE: JPPOWER) and Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE: Prestige), all closed in green at the end of the trading day on Tuesday. However, Union Bank of India (NSE: UNIONBANK) stock ended on a negative note whereas Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE: BAJFINANCE) share closed the trading day on February 25 in green.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

