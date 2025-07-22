Mumbai, July 22: Soon after the Indian stock market opens for business today, July 22, investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks. Several stocks will be in focus during Tuesday's trading session. That said, it's essential to be aware of the latest stock market developments as investors and traders look forward to buying and selling stocks. Today, a total of 10 shares are likely to be in the spotlight. These include PNB Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Oberoi Realty, 360 One WAM, Dhanlaxmi Bank, CIE Automotive, Afcons Infrastructure, DCM Shriram and Havells India.

Of the stocks mentioned above, shares of PNB Housing Finance Limited (NSE: PNBHOUSING), Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE: BAJFINANCE), UltraTech Cement Limited (NSE: ULTRACEMCO), and Oberoi Realty Limited (NSE: OBEROIRLTY) all closed Monday's trading session in green. Stocks of PNB Housing Finance Limited (NSE: PNBHOUSING), Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE: BAJFINANCE), UltraTech Cement Limited (NSE: ULTRACEMCO) and Oberoi Realty Limited (NSE: OBEROIRLTY) saw a growth of INR 3.80, INR 6, INR 63 and INR 3, respectively. Titan To Acquire 67% Stake in UAE-Based Damas Jewellery in an All-Cash Deal, Proposed Transaction To Be Completed Before January 31, 2026.

Similarly, stocks of 360 ONE WAM LIMITED (NSE: 360ONE), CIE Automotive India Limited (NSE: CIEINDIA), Afcons Infrastructure Limited (NSE: AFCONS) and DCM Shriram Industries Limited (NSE: DCMSRIND) all ended the last trading session on a positive note. It is worth noting that shares of 60 ONE WAM LIMITED (NSE: 360ONE), CIE Automotive India Limited (NSE: CIEINDIA), Afcons Infrastructure Limited (NSE: AFCONS) and DCM Shriram Industries Limited (NSE: DCMSRIND) saw a rise of INR 19.80, INR 0.90, INR 1.65 and INR 5.63, each. Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed for a Few Days This Week? Banks To Remain Shut for 2 Days Between July 21-27, Check Dates.

On the other hand, shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited (NSE: DHANBANK) ended Monday's trading session in the red and saw a decline of INR 1.08. However, stocks of Havells India Limited (NSE: HAVELLS) ended the July 21 trading session in green and saw a rise of INR 14.50. All shares listed above are expected to be among the list of stocks to watch out for on July 22, during Tuesday's trading session. That said, investors and market enthusiasts are advised to consult their financial advisors before making any decisions.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

