Mumbai, June 16: The share market will reopen on Monday, June 16, for the last trading day after a weekend. Following the drop in the market, several stocks are expected to remain in focus on June 16 as investors and traders hope for greener outcomes. These stocks or shares include NTPC (NSE: NTPC), ITC (NSE: ITC), Infosys (NSE: INFY), Vedanta (NSE: VEDL), SpiceJet, Birla Corporation (NSE: BIRLACORPN).

On Friday, June 13, Indian equity benchmark indices plunged following Asian peers, after escalation in Israel-Iran conflict and a sharp surge in crude oil prices. After hitting intraday low of 80,354.59, the Sensex settled at 81,118.60, down by 573.6 points or 7%. The Nifty50 closed at 24,718.6 levels, down by 169.6 points or 0.68%. In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 index settled in red, down by 0.24% and 0.43%, respectively. ONGC Share Price Today, June 13: Stocks of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited Rise by 1.64% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Monday, June 16:

NTPC (NSE: NTPC)

NTPC said that its board has scheduled a meeting on June 17 to raise INR 4,000 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis.

ITC (NSE: ITC)

ITC Limited completed the acquisition of Sresta Natural Bioproducts for an upfront consideration of INR 400 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday, June 13. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 13, 2025: Torrent Power, HCLTech, Canara Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Infosys (NSE: INFY)

Infosys will announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY26 on July 23, 2025.

Vedanta (NSE: VEDL)

Vedanta Limited will be holding a board meet on Wednesday, June 18, to consider an interim dividend proposal. This will be the first such proposal that the company will be considering for financial year 2026.

SpiceJet

On Saturday, June 14, SpiceJet reported a strong jump in its profit for the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY25). The budget carrier's standalone net profit surged nearly threefold, or 173% year-on-year, to INR 324.87 crore in Q4FY25 from INR 118.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Birla Corporation (NSE: BIRLACORPN)

Birla Corporation said it has been declared the preferred bidder for the Gourum Khan Ki Dhani (South) limestone block in Rajasthan, following an e-auction conducted by the state government.

The Dow Jones concluded trading with a gain of 0.24% on June 13, settling at 42,967.62. During today's session, the index experienced a high of 42,975.79 and a low of 42,606.42. Over the past week, the Dow Jones has risen by 1.55%, while the monthly increase stands at 1.33%.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).