New Delhi, March 13: Markets are set for another active session on March 13, 2025, with several stocks likely to remain in focus due to key developments. Amid the volatile and non-directional market texture, Bharat Electronics (NTPC: BEL), NTPC Green (NSE: NTPCGREEN), Jubilant Pharmova (NSE: JUBLPHARMA) are the likely stocks to buy or sell on Thursday, March 13, according to CNBCTV18.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian equity indices ended flat in the volatile session on March 12. At close, the Sensex was down 72.56 points or 0.10 percent at 74,029.76, and the Nifty was down 27.40 points or 0.12 percent at 22,470.50. Now, as we enter a new day, below are the stocks to buy or sell on March 13.

Bharat Electronics (NSE: BEL): The state-run defence company secured an INR 2,463 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply Ashwini Radars to the Indian Air Force. These indigenous AESA radars, developed in collaboration with DRDO, reinforce BEL’s strong growth outlook. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Trades at 74,080, Nifty Surges 24 Points; Bharti Airtel Top Gainer.

Satin Creditcare (NSE: Satin): The microfinance firm has increased its limit for issuing Letters of Comfort for its housing finance subsidiary Satin Housing Finance Ltd. (SHFL) from INR 200 crore to INR 300 crore. This move will support SHFL’s fund-raising efforts and expansion plans. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 12, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Nykaa and RVNL Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Premier Explosives (NSE: Premexpln): The company received an INR 21.45 crore export order to supply defence-grade explosives to international clients, with execution expected within five months. This order strengthens its global defence presence.

NTPC Green (NSE: NTPCGREEN): The renewable energy arm of NTPC declared the second and final phase of its 105 MW Shajapur Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh operational. The final 50 MW commenced commercial operations, adding to India’s growing solar power capacity.

Jubilant Pharmova (NSE: JUBLPharma): The pharma company’s subsidiary, Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc., received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) status from the USFDA for its Salisbury, Maryland facility. This positive regulatory update supports the company’s US market growth.

These stocks may experience heightened trading activity as investors react to these updates.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

