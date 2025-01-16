Mumbai, January 16: The IPO market in India has been growing steadily and the beginning of 2025 has only added to the momentum. With highly anticipated IPOs like Standard Price Lining and Indo Farm Equipment listing well above its IPO pricing and benefiting their shareholders from the get go. As we enter the second half of January, the anticipation for IPOs have only been renewed with a lot of key players coming up with their IPO subscription.

One IPO that has created an uproar in the industry was Laxmi Dental Ltd, which was oversubscribed 112 times. There are a few mainline and SME IPOs that are set to open in the market in the coming few days. If you are looking to understand the IPO market and how to invest in them, here is a list of three upcoming IPOs in January 2025 that you should pay attention to. Indian Startup Ecosystem Raises More Than INR 29,200 Crore From Stock Market in 2024, Sees Record 13 IPOs.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd - Mainline IPO

Stallion India Fluorochemicals is a leading company in the fluorochemicals industry and is set to open its IPOs to the public. The Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd IPO opened on January 16 and will remain open to subscription till January 20. The company is opening a mix of fresh equity sale worth Rs 160 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 43 lakh shares. The shares are set to be priced in the range of Rs 85-90 and investors can get a maximum of 65 shares.

Capital Numbers Infotech - SME IPO

Capital Numbers Infotech is expected to be the biggest SME IPO launch of the year so far. The reputed IT engineering services provider is set to raise Rs 169 crores in the initial IPO. The West Bengal-based company, which has reported impressive profits in its previous years, will open for public subscription on January 22. The initial public offering (IPO) consists of fresh issues and an offer-for-sale of up to 32.2 lakh equity shares each. Groww IPO: India’s Largest Retail Stockbroker Planning Initial Public Offering Valued at USD 6–8 Billion, Say Reports.

Kabra Jewels - SME IPO

The IPO for Kabra Jewels has been open to the public since January 15 and can be subscribed till January 17. This SME IPO has already been fully subscribed on its first day and the company aims to raise Rs 40 crore entirely through a fresh issue of 31.25 lakh shares. The company is offering its shares at Rs 121 to 128 a piece and a maximum of 1000 shares can be bid for in one lot.

Keeping an eye on these IPOs and making an informed decision on the subscription is a great way for people to open themselves to an alternative way of investing in the markets. It is important to keep an eye for a few things while subscribing for an IPO. The most important thing being the way a company plans to use its fundings, its annual gains and losses in the years leading to the IPO and the overall growth of the industry it's in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).