Mumbai, January 6: India's leading telecommunication service provider, Reliance Jio, is expected to announce its IPO in the country soon. Jio is the largest telecom company in India, with a major market share compared to rivals Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and BSNL. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio IPO is expected to be the biggest in the country, with more than USD 120 billion. Reports say that the initial public offering will be announced in the second half of 2025.

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani is expected to raise INR 35,000 to INR 40,000 crore through the Reliance Jio IPO. Currently, Hyundai's IPO is the biggest in India, worth INR 27,820 crore. However, when approved, Jio's IPO could be the biggest in the country, surpassing the automobile giant's IPO valuation. The reports said it will include new and existing shares of Reliance Jio and pre-IPO placement for select investors. India IT Services 2025: Indian Information Technology Sector Set for Revival This Year As Macro-Economic Conditions Improve, Says BNP Paribas Report.

In the second half of 2025, Reliance Jio's public offering is anticipated to take the telecom giant's worth to a whopping USD 120 billion, making it the biggest player in the market. Although there is no official statement from the company on the issuance of the IPO, approval or any final amount, it has grabbed the attention of the investors. The rumours hinted that once approved, it would become the biggest IPO the Indian market had ever seen on D-Street.

The Reliance Jio IPO, with its much higher valuation, is set to defeat the Hyundai IPO, which opened in October 2024. This move by Mukesh Ambani, a telecom giant, would help support the RIL shares, which closed with losses last year for the first time in around 10 years. In 2024, the company's stock also declined by 6% compared to the previous year. Goldman Sachs Projects India Among Top Emerging Markets in 2025, Forecasts 18-20% Earnings Growth Amid Strong Macroeconomic Stability.

The reports said that in 2019, Mukesh Ambani said he would bring the Reliance Jio IPO and Reliance Retail IPO in the upcoming five-year period. Despite the initial excitement generated by this statement, some overlooked it until recently. The initial public offering could take the company and its investors to new heights.

