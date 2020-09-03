Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's fourth song together "Afsos Karoge" is finally out. It was a day ago when the stars shared an alluring first look poster of their song and made fans curious. Now, if you've watched and heard AsiManshi's previous melodies you will know that they were all more on the romantic side. However, the latest one is based on a sad theme where at last the lovebirds part ways. Ofcourse you will miss the chemistry of Asim and Himanshi here, but the song is not at all bad. "Afsos Karoge" is sung by Stebin Bin whereas it's composed by Sanjeev & Ajay. Afsos Karoge Song Poster: Himanshi Khurana Looks Totally In Love With Beau Asim Riaz!

The story of the song is all about how two lovers meet after a hiatus at their college reunion wherein they go down the memory well and remember the good times they spent with each other. However, the reality is different, as Asim and Himanshi now cannot be together. There's also a child twist in the song and all in all it's a decent soulful melody. Also, the end of the song is really heartbreaking when Himanshi walks away, and Asim stares at her saying ' he will wait forever.' After 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam,' Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana To Reunite For Another Romantic Song?

Check Out "Afsos Karoge" Song Below:

Earlier to this, Asim and Himanshi worked in three songs together namely “Kalla Sohna Nai”, “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” and “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam”. The two met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 where Asim proposed her and she did reciprocate with a yes, but after taking her sweet time. "Afsos Karoge" is their last project together. Stay tuned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).